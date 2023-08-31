Vuelta a España stage 7 preview: After GC fireworks, one more for the sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 7 — Friday, September 1

Utiel – Oliva

Distance: 200.8km (124.8 miles)

Profile: Flat stage

The race from Utiel to Oliva travels to Valencia and skirts the coast from there until the finish, meaning the stage profile is gradually downhill and then pan flat for the final two hours of racing. That points to an almost-certain bunch sprint, as well as a day of rest for the general classification riders.

However it will be crucial for them to be vigilant, both for any unexpected winds and also for crashes.

Utiel hosted a stage start one before, twenty years ago. That stage to Cuenca ended in a bunch gallop won by Erik Zabel ahead of Tom Boonen.

Oliva has never before hosted a stage finish, but those travelling to see the race this time will also be able to enjoy over 8km of fine sandy beaches, as well as the La Font Salada natural spring in the La Marjal Pego-Oliva Natural Park.

Schedule

Start time (12.57 CET, 6.57 a.m. EST, 3.57 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)