Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 7 preview: After GC fireworks, one more for the sprinters

Things cool down a bit following the GC fireworks with a transition that could see the sprinters have another chance.

Photo: Vuelta a Espana

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 7 — Friday, September 1
Utiel – Oliva
Distance: 200.8km (124.8 miles)
Profile: Flat stage

The race from Utiel to Oliva travels to Valencia and skirts the coast from there until the finish, meaning the stage profile is gradually downhill and then pan flat for the final two hours of racing. That points to an almost-certain bunch sprint, as well as a day of rest for the general classification riders.

However it will be crucial for them to be vigilant, both for any unexpected winds and also for crashes.

Utiel hosted a stage start one before, twenty years ago. That stage to Cuenca ended in a bunch gallop won by Erik Zabel ahead of Tom Boonen.

Oliva has never before hosted a stage finish, but those travelling to see the race this time will also be able to enjoy over 8km of fine sandy beaches, as well as the La Font Salada natural spring in the La Marjal Pego-Oliva Natural Park.

Schedule

Start time (12.57 CET, 6.57 a.m. EST, 3.57 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon