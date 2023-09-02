Vuelta a España stage 8: Sepp Kuss roars into red jersey, Primož Roglič strikes for stage win

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Primož Roglič and Sepp Kuss struck double for Jumbo-Visma at the Vuelta a España.

Roglič outsprinted a defiant Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) in the final of a relentlessly tough day through the training camp territory of Denia, while Kuss rode into his first GC leader’s jersey at a grand tour.

Juan Ayuso kicked for third out of the elite GC group that played for the race’s eighth stage.

Overnight race leader Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) was dropped early in the stinging Xorret de Catí climb that provoked the endgame of Saturday’s stage and lost 1:10. The young Frenchman slides down the classification to third after he enjoyed two days in red.

Kuss finished in the group of favorites to move to the top of the classification by 43 seconds and claim a headline maillot rojo.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) continued to suffer through a shocker first week for the Welsh veteran and was also distanced on the Catí.

Evenepoel didn’t win the stage and was visibly annoyed afterwards, but will be smiling while he’s on the massage table Saturday night.

Jumbo-Visma piled pressure onto the classification racers all day long, yet the 23-year-old flexed back when he was way outnumbered by both UAE Emirates and the Dutch mob’s captains Kuss, Roglič, and Jonas Vingeaard on the Catí climb.

Roglič outkicked Evenepoel for stage victory.

How it played out:

Stage 8 of the Vuelta a España was, to say the least, an intense one. The parcours between Dénia and Xorret de Catí included five categorized climbs as well as two other peaks not granted such status but certain to sap the legs.

The second category Alto de Vall d’Ebo would come after just 29.8km and offered an early springboard for aggressors, with one third cat and two second category climbs following after that.

The day’s final climb was the big one, and certain to be decisive. The category one Xorret de Catí was just 3.9km in length but it averaged 11.4 percent and ramped up to more than 20 percent in places, with a fast 3km plunge down to the line following.

As expected, things began with a flurry of attacks and a threatening move formed inside the first half hour of racing. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) always has a good nose for the break and was in there, along with Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek) plus a dozen others.

While these were reeled in before the top of that opening climb, De Gendt and Mollema retained their zest and were part of another large group en route to the day’s second peak. Others of note in the 30-man move were Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) and former world champion Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

Another present was Arkéa-Samsic rider Cristian Rodriguez, who started the day 4:01 back and became virtual maillot rollo after the summit of the category three Puerto de Tollos.

De Gendt tries again, the big names scrap it out

De Gendt wasn’t happy to remain as part of the break and pushed onwards, holding a 1:15 gap advantage over those riders heading onto the second category Puerto de Benifallim, just inside the final 100km. The peloton was 4:05 behind there, so Rodriguez remained race leader on the road.

Conscious that a reaction was certain to come from the peloton, he pushed forward on the climb, collaborating with Javier Romo (Astana Qazaqstan) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) in chasing De Gendt. They in turn were joined by Costa and Oier Lazkano (Movistar) and duly caught and dropped the lone leader. However further reshuffling saw more of the break come back up to them and others then move clear.

Caruso, Costa, Lazkano and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) were the strongest at that point and opened a minute’s gap over the rest of the break inside the final 40km. The peloton was drawing ever-closer, though, and while Lazkano and Costa played their final hand on the final climb, their dream of fighting for the stage win evaporated with less than six kilometers to go.

Race leader Martinez was surprisingly dropped just before the junction, making Sepp Kuss race leader on the road. The American leaped clear just inside the final 5km, answering some pacesetting by 2022 race winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), with his Jumbo-Visma rivals Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard lurking close by.

Evenepoel wasn’t deterred and reeled him in, then continued to drive the speed towards the top of the climb. That effort cracked Kuss 400 metres from the summit, but he remained calm, continued at his own tempo, and was only a few meters adrift going over the top.

Evenepoel was on a stormer and continued to lead under the kite, refusing to be intimated by those with him. Roglič tracked his wheel and was poised, sweeping past in the sprint to take the stage. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with a gap opening to the rest and seeing Vingegaard, Enric Mas (Movistar), Joâo Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Kuss and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) finish in that order and concede two seconds.

Martinez trailed in 1:10 back, with a jubilant Kuss sweeping into the race lead as a result.