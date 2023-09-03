Vuelta a España stage 9: Kuss defends red, Kämna completes grand tour set after wild day of windswept racing

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the set of grand tour stage-wins with mountaintop victory at the Vuelta a España.

The German breakaway ace attacked out of an eight-rider split around 5km from the summit of the multi-ramp climb to Alto Caravaca da la Cruz and held off a searing case by Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla) for another headline victory.

Sunday’s stage saw two finish lines.

Kamna and Sobrero’s race for victory stretched to the originally planned finish at the summit of the Alto Caravaca da la Cruz, while all GC times were taken 2km from the top, with no time-bonuses available.

The closing stretch of the day’s summit finish was scattered with sloppy mud after vehicles chewed dirt onto the road surface following recent rains, forcing organizers to make a late change as a safety precaution.

The race for GC time exploded around 3km from the summit.

João Almeida (UAE Emirates) and Alexsandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansghrohe) kicked out of the group of favorites to gain a few dozen seconds on overnight race-leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) similarly burst away from a pack of Soudal Quick-Step, UAE Emirates, and Jumbo Visma hitters shortly afterward to gain a couple more seconds in the GC fight.

Kuss came through his first day in the red jersey with his lead intact. (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty)

Winds hammered across the Murcia region all day Sunday and the peloton was battered was battered by crosswinds from the start of this ninth stage.

There were two serious splits in the bunch in a day initially dominated by echelon racing.

The first instalment of mayhem came after just a few kilometres when six Jumbo-Visma riders went off the front as part of a group of 12.

The race came back together after another 50km of racing, and Vlasov, Sobrero and six other breakaway riders got together and cranked out an eight minute lead.

The peloton split again around 90km from the line, but the gap again didn’t stick, and the break took a five minute gap into the base of the muti-ramp, 8km climb to the top of the Alto Caravaca da la Cruz.

Vlasov was aggressive from the start, and the German surged a handful of times before he finally got his winning gap.