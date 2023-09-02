Vuelta a España stage 9 preview: One for the breakaway

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 9 — Sunday, September 3

Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca (184.5km)

Profile: Moderate mountain stage

Another moderate climbing stage will finish off the first portion of the race, taking the riders into the rest day in Valladolid.

This will likely see more intense racing amongst the GC contenders, with the need to be cautious about energy expenditure a little less important than usual.

With Sepp Kuss in red, Jumbo-Visma will be keeping a tight leash on any would-be breakaways that could challenge his jersey. Other riders will see freedom to chase a win.

There are two climbs on the menu, with the Cat. 1 Puerto Casas de la Marina la Perdiz topping out 60.1km after the stage start. Over two hours of rolling terrain then follows prior to the days intermediate and bonus sprints at Cehegín, then the start of the final climb.

This category two ascent of the Alto Caravaca de la Cruz appears on paper not to be the hardest climb in this year’s race, averaging just 5.5 percent over 8.2km. However a number of short descents water down that gradient, with a more detailed look at the climb presenting a different reality.

There are five sections of between 15 and 20 percent, ample difficulty to create differences between the big guns.

The former Roman settlement of Cartagena has hosted stage starts on two occasions.

Caravaca de la Cruz has been the location for two previous stage finishes, both featuring US winners. David Zabriskie was first across the line in 2004, while Tyler Farrar was best in 2009, beating Philippe Gilbert and many others in a sprint finish.

Schedule

Start time (12.39 CET, 6.39 a.m. EST, 3.39 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.15 CET, 11.15 a.m. EST, 8.15 a.m. WST)