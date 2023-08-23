Vuelta a España start list: Vingegaard vs. Remco vs. Roglic vs. everyone else

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2023 Vuelta a España yet again brings a loaded start list for the season’s final grand tour.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) will be clashing with Jumbo-Visma’s one-two punch of three-time Vuelta champ Primož Roglič and two-time defending Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.

Those three names along guarantee a top race, yet there’s more. Much more.

Nearly every team brings a hitter, either for the GC, for the sprints, or for the attacks.

The Vuelta often produces the tightest, most interesting GC battle of the year.

The only truly big name missing is Tadej Pogačar. Instead, UAE Team Emirates brings two podium contenders with Juan Ayuso and João Almeida.

Geraint Thomas headlines a deep Ineos Grenadiers squad that also includes a rising Egan Bernal, Thymen Arensman, and Filippo Ganna.

Bora-Hansgrohe will also be banging on the podium door with Aleksander Vlasov and Sergio Higuita, two riders who both seem poised for more.

Movistar is going all-in on Enric Mas, who crashed out of the Tour de France. Another Tour refugee won’t be starting, and that’s Richard Carapaz. In his stead, EF Education-EasyPost will send a team of stage-hunters and disruptors.

Israel Premier Tech opted out of racing the Vuelta a España, opening the door for more Spanish second-tier teams to make the start. Euskaltel-Euskadi, however, is missing this year’s Vuelta.

There will be a solid American presence in the bunch.

As first reported in Velo, Sepp Kuss is back for his third grand tour of 2023. The Colorado climber will be playing his familiar but decisive role as “kingmaker” in the mountains.

Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-Citroën), Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan), and Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) are also slated to start.

The race begins Saturday, and ends in Madrid on September 17.

Vuelta a España preliminary start list

Evenepoel made history last year. Can he do it again? (Photo: Charly Lopez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

AG2R-Citroën (FRA)

GODON Dorian (Fra)

CHEREL Mikaël (Fra)

VENDRAME Andrea (Ita)

BOUCHARD Geoffrey (Fra)

LAPEIRA Paul (Fra)

TOUZÉ Damien (Fra)

WARBASSE Larry (USA)

PRODHOMME Nicolas (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck (BEL)

(Incomplete roster)

DE BONDT Dries (Bel)

OSBORNE Jason (Ger)

GHYS Robbe (Bel)

BALLERSTEDT Maurice (Ger)

Arkéa-Samsic (FRA)

VAUQUELIN Kévin (Fra)

RODRÍGUEZ Cristián (Spa)

GESBERT Élie (Fra)

RIES Michael (Lux)

OWSIAN Łukasz (Pol)

HOFSTETTER Hugo (Fra)

LEANOIS Kévin (Fra)

LE BERRE Mathis (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan (KAZ)

DE LA CRUZ David (Spa)

DOMBROWSKI Joe (USA)

PRONSKIY Vladimir (Kaz)

ROMO Javier (Esp)

SÁNCHEZ Luis León (Esp)

BATTISTELLA Samuele (Ita)

FELLINE Fabio (Ita)

ZEITS Andrey (Kaz)

Bahrain Victorious (BAH)

POELS Wout (Ned)

BUITRAGO Santiago (Col)

CARUSO Damiano (Ita)

LANDA Mikel (Esp)

GOVEKAR Matevž (Slo)

GRADEK Kamil (Pol)

SÜTTERLIN Jasha (Ger)

TIBERI Antonio (Ita)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

VLASOV Aleksandr (Rus)

HIGUITA Sergio (Col)

ZWIEHOFF Ben (Ger)

KÄMNA Lennard (Ger)

UIJTDEBROEKS Cian (Bel)

BUCHMANN Emanuel (Ger)

DENZ Nico (Ger)

KOCK Jonas (GeR)

Cofidis (FRA)

BIDARD François (Fra)

CARVALHO Andre (Por)

CIMOLAI Davide (Ita)

COQUARD Bryan (Fra)

HERRADA José (Esp)

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén (Esp)

ROCHAS Rémy (Fra)

HERRADA Jesús (Esp)

DSM-Firmenich (NED)

MILESI Lorenzo (Ita)

BARDET Romain (Fra)

COMBAUD Romain (Fra)

DAINESE Alberto (Ita)

FLYNN Seann (GBr)

HAMILTON Chris (Aus)

ONLEY Oscar (GBr)

POOLE Max (GBr)

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

BISSEGGER Stefan (Swi)

CAICEDO Jonathan (Ecu)

CARTHY Hugh (GBr)

PICCOLO Andrea (Ita)

CAMARGO Diego Andrés (Col)

QUINN Sean (USA)

VAN DEN BERG Marijn (Ned)

VAN DEN BERG Julius (Ned)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

GRÉGOIRE Romain (Fra)

MARTINEZ Lenny (Fra)

MOLARD Rudy (Fra)

WATSON Samuel (GBr)

ASKEY Lewis (GBr)

STORER Michael (Aus)

GERMANI Lorenzo (Ita)

DAVY Clément (Fra)

Evenepoel, shown here with his wife celebrating the Vuelta and road world title last fall, is the defending champion. (Photo: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)

THOMAS Geraint (GBr)

DE PLUS Laurens (Bel)

ARENSMAN Thymen (Ned)

GANNA Filippo (Ita)

BERNAL Egan (Col)

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (Esp)

FRAILE Omar (Esp)

HEIDUK Kim (Ger)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (BEL)

HERREGODTS Rune (Bel)

VAN POPPEL Boy (Ned)

TAARAMÄE Rein (Est)

THIJSSEN Gerben (Bel)

COSTA Rui (Por)

JOHANSEN Julius (Den)

PAGE Hugo (Fra)

GOOSSENS Kobe (Bell)

Jayco-AlUla (AUS)

ENGELHARDT Felix (Ger)

ZANA Filippo (Ita)

DUNBAR Eddie (Irl)

BERHE Welay Hagos (Eth)

SOBREBRO (Ita)

SCOTSON Callum (Aus)

HEPBURN (Aus)

MAAS Jan (Ned)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

ROGLIČ Primož (Slo)

VINGEGAARD Jonas (Den)

KUSS Sepp (USA)

KELDERMAN Wilco (Ned)

VAN BAARLE Dylan (Ned)

VALTER Attila (Hun)

GESINK Robert (Ned)

TRATNIK Jan (Slo)

Lidl-Trek (USA)

MOLLEMA Bauke (Ned)

ABERASTURI Jon (Spa)

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro (Spa)

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel (Eri)

BERNARD Julien (Fra)

MOSCA Jacopo (Ita)

THEUNS Edward (Bel)

VERGAERDE Otto (Bel)

Movistar (SPA)

MAS Enric (Spa)

VERONA Carlos (Spa)

LAZKANO Oier (Spa)

RUBIO Einer Augusto (Col)

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván (Spa)

Oliveira Nelson (Por)

ARCAS Jorge (Spa)

Soudal-Quick Step (BEL)

ČERNÝ Josef (Cze)

EVENEPOEL Remco (Bel)

VERVAEKE Louis (Bel)

CATTANEO Mattia (Ita)

HIRT Jan (Cze)

KNOX James (GBr)

PEDERSEN Casper (Den)

SERRY Pieter (Bel)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

VINE Jay (Aus)

AYUSO Juan (Spa)

ALMEIDA João (Por)

SOLER Marc (Spa)

OLIVEIRA Rui (Por)

OLIVEIRA Ivo (Por)

MOLANO Juan Sebastián (Col)

FISHER-BLACK Finn (NZl)

Burgos-BH (SPA)

No roster yet

Caja Rural (SPA)

BARRENETXEA Jon (Spa)

AULAR Orluis (Col)

BARCELÓ Fernando (Spa)

BALDERSTONE Abel (Spa)

NICOLAU Joel (Spa)

CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro (Ecu)

SCHLEGEL Michal (Cze)

GONZÁLEZ David (Spa)

Lotto-Dstny (BEL)

KRON Andreas (Den)

VAN EETVELT Lennert (Bel)

MENTEN Milan (Bel)

MONIQUET Sylvain (Bel)

DE GENDT Thomas (Bel)

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo (Arg)

DRIZNERS Jarrad (Aus)

GRIGNARD Sébastien (Bel)

TotalEnergies (FRA)

OURSELIN Paul (Fra)

CRAS Steff (Bel)

BONNET Thomas (Fra)

DOUBEY Fabien (Fra)

JOUSSEAUME Alan (Fra)

LATOUR Pierre (Fra)

SOUPE Geoffrey (Fra)

VAN GESTEL Dries (Bel)