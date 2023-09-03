Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Road Road Racing Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Storer hails Lenny Martinez’s stint in race lead, praises Groupama’s young riders

Michael Storer on 20-year-old teammate's breakout Vuelta: 'He has been riding above expectations, way, way above, so no regrets.'

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Saturday may have brought an end to Lenny Martinez’s brief stint in the red jersey of the Vuelta a España but his Groupama FDJ teammate Michael Storer said the Frenchman should be proud of what he has done.

On Thursday the 20-year-old rode into the race lead of La Vuelta, becoming the youngest rider ever to head the Vuelta leaderboard, and the second-youngest in history to lead a grand tour.

Only Henri Cornet in the 1904 Tour de France was younger, doing so weeks before his 20th birthday.

“It was a hard stage and Jumbo wanted to go for it,” Storer said at the finish of stage 8. “I think Lenny lost the red jersey, but he can be proud of his efforts for sure. He has been riding above expectations, way, way above, so no regrets.”

Storer is just 26 years old, yet is the second-eldest of the Groupama-FDJ lineup in the race.

The French team sees the retirement this year of fan favourite Thibaut Pinot and has been focussing on identifying and recruiting talented young riders as it evolves for the future.

Six out of the eight riders in the Vuelta squad are eligible for the best young rider award, something Storer underlines as notable.

“I think it is the youngest team in the race. We have five guys doing their first Vuelta,” he said. “When I did my first ever Vuelta I was just trying to make it to Madrid. So it is extremely impressive what the guys have been doing.”

Martinez will start Sunday’s ninth stage in third place overall, one minute behind new leader Sepp Kuss.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon