Vuelta a España ticker: Jumbo-Visma ‘ready for anything’ with super-eight, Thomas stoked by deep starting field

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jumbo-Visma ‘ready for anything’ with super-eight

Jumbo-Visma confirmed a Vuelta selection that was every bit as strong as anticipated in its bid to claim a sweep of the season’s grand tours.

Giro d’Italia and Tour de France champions Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard will be backed by elite domestiques like Sepp Kuss, Wilco Kelderman, and Dylan van Baarle for the Spanish tour.

“It is an ambitious goal that we dare to declare and for which we can field a very versatile and strong eight-man squad in Spain. We are ready for anything with this team, and I look forward to starting in Barcelona with these riders,” team director Marc Reef said.

It seems Vingegaard and Roglič will let the racing dictate who takes the leader’s armband into the back half of the race. A tricky opening week littered with mountain and hilltop finals could dictate the hierarchy early.

“Vingegaard and Roglic will start the race both as our leaders. Roglic had an excellent preparation with a rest after the Giro and then altitude training followed by the Tour of Burgos,” Reef said. “Vingegaard took a break after winning the Tour but then started training again, and the signals we got from him are also very good. The big goal is for one of them to reach Madrid in the red jersey.”

Kuss has proven Jumbo-Visma’s lucky gem in its rise to the top of the WorldTour.

The Coloradan raced every grand tour the team won and is set to start his third three-weeker of the year after he finished the Tour de France covered in protective gauze.

Kelderman also raced the Tour, and will be a lead carriage in Jumbo-Visma’s mountain train.

“Kuss crashed in the final of the Tour de France, but he recovered quicker than expected,” Reef said. “After a period of rest, both Kuss and Kelderman have been able to resume training, and we think they are ready. Their role will be similar to their role in the Tour.”

Jumbo Visma to 2023 Vuelta a España

Jonas Vingegaard

Primoz Roglic

Sepp Kuss

Wilco Kelderman

Attila Valter

Jan Tratnik

Robert Gesink

Dylan van Baarle

Geraint Thomas motivated by deep starting field

Thomas, Roglič and Almeida reunite for a Giro re-run at the Vuelta. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas will lead Ineos Grenadiers into an underdog bid at the Vuelta’s red jersey.

The Welsh veteran leads a team that includes Egan Bernal, Filippo Ganna, and Thymen Arensman in what will be just the second Vuelta of his long career.

Thomas doesn’t carry the hype of GC rivals Remco Evenepoel, Juan Ayuso, Primož Roglič, and Jonas Vingegaard, but that’s far from putting him off.

“It’s going to be a star-studded line-up. That’s what motivates you as well, knowing that all the best guys are going to be there, so the goal is to go and do your best and hopefully come out on top; but it’s certainly going to be tough,” Thomas said.

“The bigger the challenge the more excited you get and the more you want to put into it and try to do well. Having everyone there is going to make it a great race and the whole team we’ve got preparing for the Vuelta will get everyone up and motivated; we’re all looking forward to getting started.”

Thomas came close to victory at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year as Ineos Grenadiers hunts a first grand tour victory since 2021.

He’ll be backed in the mountains by top climbers Arensman and Laurens de Plus, both who finished in the top-10 of the Corsa Rosa this May.

“This is a very strong group of riders who are ready to take on this race. We start every grand tour hungry for the win, and I know every single rider is going to give everything for the team and each other,” team deputy principal Rod Ellingworth said.

“We have had some great results in 2023 and this group, along with the tremendous set of staff backing them up, will give their absolute best over three weeks of tough racing on some of the hardest parcours in cycling.”

Ineos Grenadiers to 2023 Vuelta a España