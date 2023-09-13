Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app .

Stage 18 — Thursday, September 14

Pola de Allande – La Cruz de Linares

Distance: 178.9km (111.2 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 18 is the last high mountain stage of this year’s Vuelta a España, and also the final day with a summit finish. The first hour or so is downhill and undulating, with the second cat. Aldo de las Estacas (km. 48.8) the first of five categorized ascents to feature.

Also read: What is happening at Jumbo-Visma? Roglič and Vingegaard drop Sepp Kuss, but both say they want him to win

The others are the cat. 1 Puerto de la San Lorenzo, which reaches gradients of 16 percent and takes the riders to the halfway point of the stage, and then the more straightforward third cat. Alto de Tenebredo. The finale sees the peloton then tackle two ascents of the Puerto de la Cruz de Linares.

While this is just 8.3km long, the bulk of it is over 9 percent, including portions of 15 and 16 percent. Given these are the final major climbs of this year’s race, expect a huge battle all the way to the line.

Double Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín says this first-time ever finish could prove decisive. “It is a new, tough, mountain pass that may surprise some of the riders, particularly taking into the account their fatigue after arriving at Angliru. Teams feeling strong enough may plan strategies in order to knock the leader off the top spot.”

Also read: 2023 Vuelta a España stage previews

Schedule

Start time (12.55 CET, 6.55 a.m. EST, 3.55 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)