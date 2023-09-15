Vuelta stage 20: An Ardennes-style climax to the Vuelta’s GC battle

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 20 — Saturday, September 16

Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama

Distance: 207.8km (129.1 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 20 of the Vuelta a España is the last real chance for GC riders to make a difference. What it lacks in long climbs it makes up for in continuous up and downs, with no less than ten category three climbs lying in wait.

This Ardennes-Classics style parcours will see the riders slog it out on a technical, twisting course which exposes them to a total altitude gain of over 4,000 metres. This will demand their full concentration, and any slip up could see changes to the general classification.

If time gaps are tight at the top, this longest stage of the 2023 Vuelta could be a very tense day.

“The terrain is winding and crazy,” said double Vuelta runner-up Fernando Escartín, “allowing little to no time to relax. Not even on the way down.”

Both the start and finish towns are hosting the race for the first time.

Schedule

Start time (12.02 CET, 6.02 a.m. EST, 3.02 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.30 CET, 11.30 a.m. EST, 8.30 a.m. WST)