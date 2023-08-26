‘We are monkeys in a zoo’: Remco Evenepoel and teammates fume at near-darkness in Vuelta a España team time trial

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BARCELONA (Velo) — Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal Quick-Step teammates fumed at wet and near-dark racing conditions Saturday to open the Vuelta a España.

As the last team down the ramp as defending champions, Soudal Quick-Step raced in near darkness as rain pelted the riders in the technical urban course through the streets of Barcelona.

“We were like monkeys in the zoo,” said Soudal Quick-Step rider Louis Vervaeke at the line. “For us, for the others also I imagine, but you couldn’t see shit. Sorry for the word. But you couldn’t see the water on the road, the petrol, the lines, almost.

“For me what does it change if you put it one hour earlier? I think it is the same and it would be more safe,” he said. “Because I think we could have gone faster through the corners, but we said before the start we are not going to take any risks. We saw it was dark, actually we were scared of the dark.”

The team of defending champion Evenepoel finished third at six seconds behind winner Team DSM Firmenich, and raced in near darkness as the final team going down the start ramp.

Normally, there is still daylight at this time of the evening, but the first heavy rains in a month shrouded the late starters in obscured conditions.

Evenepoel was not happy and said race officials should have changed the start times.

“You have the whole day to do a TTT. We have to wait the whole day, when it was dry. I mean, rain is rain, we cannot change the rain. But we can change the circumstances that we are racing in,” Evenepoel said. “You just have to know we go on the limit because it is a race, we want to win, so you risk already a lot. Then with all the factors coming that it is super dark and super sketchy on these roads in my eyes is just ridiculous.”

Evenepoel and his teammates said the darker conditions hampered their ability to see the road and avoid urban obstacles that marked the route as it wound through downtown Barcelona.

“For sure I will get all haters and criticizers again on me [for saying this], but that is just how it is,” Evenepoel said. “It can be dark at night, in the evenings.

“I think today the organization should know it is just dangerous and they should think about safety. It is just a shame about the race, it affects everybody,” he said. “For sure all the GC teams went super slow because you couldn’t see anything, you couldn’t race at 100 percent. It is just shame that they let us race in the dark like this.”

Racing conditions were horrid for all teams as heavy rains opened up Saturday afternoon.

Nearly the entire team of Jayco-AlUla crashed when one of its riders slipped on a white zebra pedestrian crossing.

Team cars were following with lights turned on.

Jumbo-Visma team boss Richard Plugge joked on Twitter, “Next headlights on the bike.” His team forfeited 32 seconds when Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard punctured and the others waited.

There was no immediate reaction from race officials.