Who can stop him now? Sepp Kuss tightens grip at Vuelta a España in Jumbo-Visma romp

COL DU TOURMALET, France (Velo) — Sepp Kuss eliminated his most dangerous rival in Remco Evenepoel on Friday, and took a giant leap toward winning the Vuelta a España.

Evenepoel represented the most direct threat to Jumbo-Visma’s ever tightening grip on the Spanish grand tour, and the Belgian plummeted out of contention Friday after losing nearly 30 minutes.

That leaves Kuss safely atop the leaderboard, with his two Jumbo-Visma teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard stacked up behind him.

“It’s a dream scenario,” Kuss said. “Our position is now very good. We will see how it goes for the rest of the stages.”

That’s the understatement of this Vuelta.

Jumbo-Visma is steamrolling this race, and there’s still more than a week to go.

Without Evenepoel, only the likes of Enric Mas (Movistar) or Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) can mount any sort of challenge.

None of them have won a grand tour, yet Vingegaard and Roglič have won six between them, with Kuss playing a central role in all of those victories.

Jumbo-Visma: ‘We are in a good spot’

Vingegaard and Kuss on the podium. (Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

Does Evenepoel’s demise and the lackluster performance of such riders as Geraint Thomas suck the air out of this Vuelta?

Kuss agreed a bit, but he’s not complaining.

“For the show, it is perhaps a little bittersweet to see such a strong team in those positions in the general classification,” he said. “The way we do the race is interesting, on the attack, when you see the results it is rare to see three from the same team in the first places.

“Every year there are stronger teams like the UAE, but for us the difference is the teamwork we do.”

Robert Gesink and Wilco Kelderman drilled the front of the race across three of the four grueling climbs in the Pyrénées, and immediately put Evenepoel into the red.

The Belgian was gapped on the Col d’Aubisque and later ceded nearly 30 minutes.

Others struggled, and despite tepid attacks from Mas and others, Vingegaard jumped clear with just under 8km to solo home the victory. Kuss crossed the line second, with Roglič rounding out the treble.

Jumbo-Visma planned on teeing up Vingegaard from the start. Evenepoel’s GC demise was just icing on the cake.

“It was first up to Jonas to go today. That is also what we agreed,” said sport director Marc Reef. “Sepp needed to profit from the work of the others who had to chase Jonas.”

📊🔴🇺🇸 Sepp Kuss collects his 6th GC leader's jersey at Vuelta a España. He's now all-time leader among US riders, bypassing Floyd Landis and Chris Horner in stat of most GC leader's jerseys at Vuelta. #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/WtzV4xwgwI — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) September 8, 2023

Reef said Kuss played it perfect when he covered the counter-attacks from his rivals after Vingegaard pounced for the win, and then came over the top to snatch extra time on GC.

“Sepp was part of the best climbers in the past grand tours, he also showed that today again and he just waited for the moment that he felt was the right moment,” Reef said. “The others already attacked each other a lot where he could sit on the wheel. He did his move, and he got the gap and he could continue then.

“It was a really strong team performance, we are in a really good spot at the moment,” he said.

And that’s another understatement.

Can Jumbo-Visma sweep the final podium?

Jumbo-Visma is crushing this Vuelta. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma is poised to sweep the entire podium of this Vuelta.

The team already won the Giro d’Italia with Roglič and its second straight Tour with Vingegaard.

So far, there doesn’t seem to be any inside-the-bus squabbles, and Kuss enjoys full support from the entire team. In fact, Vingegaard was fetching water bottles for Kuss in Thursday’s flat stage.

Jumbo-Visma looks all but certain to become the first team to win all three grand tours in one season.

The question now remains if Kuss has the legs to go the distance.

This Vuelta is his fifth straight grand tour start, and his third of this season.

On Friday at the line, he sounds full of confidence.

“Today I had good legs, I could feel that I could attack at any moment,” Kuss said. “We will see in tomorrow’s stage and in the Asturias stages.”

A boost of confidence for Sepp Kuss 🔴🇺🇸 📸 Cor Vos

🇪🇸 #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/R0JkKr30WD — Velon CC (@VelonCC) September 8, 2023

Kuss exits the first of three stages across the Pyrénées with two Jumbo-Visma teammates ready to share the podium.

The American rode the coattails of Jumbo-Visma’s near masterpiece high in the French Pyrénées.

The team won the stage with two-time Tour de France winner Vingegaard, all but eliminated GC threats Evenepoel, Marc Soler and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), and positioned the team for a possible grand podium sweep in Madrid on September 17.

The only question now seems to be which Jumbo-Visma rider will win.