Who is Lenny Martinez? Racing runs in the family for the new leader of the Vuelta a España

REQUENA, Spain (Velo) — Sepp Kuss won Thursday’s wild stage into the heart of deep Spain, but it was another rider with mountain bike roots who rode into the red leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Lenny Martinez, the highly touted French climber on Groupama-FDJ, now leads the Jumbo-Visma star by eight seconds.

“I followed my instinct,” Martinez said at the line. “I still don’t realize what is happening to me.”

Good things start young.

At 20, Martinez became the youngest leader in Vuelta history.

When Groupama-FDJ put three riders into the big group that pulled clear early in the decisive mountaintop finale, they all decided to back Martinez.

The WorldTour rookie is that good.

“It’s incredible, it’s a dream for any rider,” Martinez said. “Michael [Storer] and Rudy [Molard] sacrificed their chance of winning for me today. I hope I paid them back.”

Kuss attacked and looked to be clear for win and the jersey. Martinez redoubled his efforts, and clawed back enough time to sneak into red by eight seconds.

It was emotional at the line when the young French prodigy heard he pulled it off.

“I have this jersey thanks to the whole team,” Martinez said. “It’s something so big. It was my dream when I came to the Vuelta. You think about it, but you also think that it is very hard to get. Yet, today it is done.”

Lenny Martinez: Racing runs in the family

Miguel Martinez, shown here in 2015, won Olympic gold in 2000. (Photo: Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Who is Martinez and the new leader of the Vuelta?

The 20-year-old is the son of Miguel Martinez, the trailblazing French mountain bike star who won the 2000 Olympic gold medal. His grandfather, Mariano, was a professional racer in the 1970s, and won the King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France in 1978.

Racing runs in the genes.

His father was known as “Little Mig,” in honor of then-Tour de France king Miguel Indurain.

So what is Lenny’s nickname?

Right now, it’s “Mr. Red Jersey”.

With just eight seconds on Kuss, and 51 seconds on Marc Soler, Martinez hopes to defend at least for one day with Friday’s transition stage well-suited for the sprinters.

“We’ll need to defend the jersey, and it is almost scary to have it because it is something so big,” Martinez said. “I will do my best for the GC, it was anyway the goal before the Vuelta. It doesn’t change my plans.”

If the famed French sport daily L’Equipe was ever going to put La Vuelta on page one, it will be in Friday’s editions.