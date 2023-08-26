Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana

Who starts when? Vuelta a España stage 1 team time trial start times

Here's when Roglič, Vingegaard, Evenepoel and the GC contenders kick-start their red jersey campaigns Saturday evening.

Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Vuelta a España and the hotly hyped showdown between Primož Roglič, Remco Evenepoel, and Jonas Vingegaard kick-starts with a spectacular Barcelona team time trial Saturday evening.

How team Caja Rural-Seguros opens proceedings at 18:55 CET before all the GC heavyweights roar into action at the back-end of the flat, fast, and possibly furious 14.8km stage.

Roglič, Vingegaard and their Jumbo-Visma wreckin’ crew roll out at 20:07 CET, with UAE Emirates and their tag-team of João Almeida and Juan Ayuso hot on their wheels at 20:11 CET.

Defending champion Evenepoel will start his title defense when Soudal Quick-Step closes out Saturday’s Barcelona leg-burner at 20:19.

Saturday’s team time trial is expected to mark a tourist-enticing start to the race.

The strongest GC field of the season will blitz past some of the Barcelona’s landmark sights in a technical city center course that will test nerves as much as form.

The possibility for rain will further winch the tension for a stage that won’t produce big gaps but will set the pecking order for the stages to come.

Here are all your stage 1 team time trial start times (CET):

Vuelta a España stage 1 start times

 

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

