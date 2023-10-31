What Really Happened at the Vuelta a España? New Details Emerge of Inside-the-Bus Tension

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

What really happened at the Vuelta a España and the internal battle inside Jumbo-Visma between Sepp Kuss and his two superstar teammates?

Kuss eventually became the first U.S. elite male grand tour winner in a decade, but only after he fended off Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard in what was one of the most thrilling intra-squad battles in cycling history.

A pair of recent interviews reveals new details about what happened inside the team bus.

Jumbo-Visma sport director Merijn Zeeman said it wasn’t until after the decisive Angliru stage late in the final week that the team finally committed to backing Kuss all the way to Madrid.

“From the day Kuss took three minutes in the sixth stage, we have always been able to create situations that we have been able to benefit from,” Zeeman said on the “Met Open Vizier” podcast.

“Then came the Angliru, and from then on things didn’t go well.”

Kuss, who rode all three grand tours in 2023, rode into pole position in the first week when he powered into the winning breakaway and won stage 6. He claimed red a few days later.

After defending in the mid-race time trial, Kuss carried the leader’s into and out of the Pyrénées, but by the third week, it was obvious that not everyone inside the bus was ready to chaperone Kuss — despite being a faithful lieutenant for years — to the finish line without a fight despite no outside threats.

Vingegaard attacked and dropped Kuss on stage 16, and then Roglič and the Dane both left Kuss stranded high on the Angliru despite no one coming close to threatening the leader’s jersey.

That stoked controversy, and Kuss — speaking to FloBikes during the Singapore Criterium last weekend — said he understood how Vingegaard and Roglič wanted to race to win the Vuelta.

“It was really unique that we had three guys in podium position on the same team,” Kuss told FloBikes.

“It’s totally valid that Primož wanted to race, and it was also valid that everyone else wanted to support me because I was in the red jersey at the time.

“Jonas wanted to race as well,” Kuss said. “It’s a totally valid thing that guys who are riding to win in every race they enter also want to win the Vuelta.”

Tense meeting after Angliru: ‘Everyone agreed to letting Sepp win, except one’

Things unraveled on the Angliru, but Kuss held on by seconds. (Photo: Luis Angel Gomez – Pool/Getty Images)

Things came to a head in a tense team meeting in the aftermath of the Angliru stage.

Zeeman confirmed that Roglič at first was insistent that he be allowed to race for the victory even if it meant racing against his teammate. All three had agreed coming out of the first week that each could race for the win, and Roglič was clearly champing at the bit to keep attacking.

Looking back now, Zeeman said all three should have worked together up the Angliru rather than see the team’s unity splinter high on Spain’s most feared summit.

“Sepp could no longer follow Jonas and Primož, and then it wasn’t teamwork anymore,” Zeeman said. “They should have stayed together there, but you can’t expect when you’re driving up such steep mountains with a heart rate of 200 that you can always think clearly.”

Zeeman also confirmed that Kuss gave his teammates the OK to keep riding after he struggled to keep pace in the closing two kilometers.

“They should have waited and it would have helped if Sepp had said this, but he didn’t say that. Precisely because Sepp is a modest boy, he said that they could continue cycling,” Zeeman said. “Then we sat together that evening with all the riders.”

The full Jumbo-Visma squad met that night after the Angliru at the team hotel to decide on a team tactic in the closing four stages.

The team’s apparent disunity was creating a firestorm on social media, and the squad wanted to close ranks.

Kuss said he made his case that he should win the Vuelta, and wanted to count on his teammates to stop attacking him.

“I said that I understand everyone’s position, but I also said hope they understood how I feel,” Kuss told FloBikes. “I always had to give something up on my ambitions to help them.

“You have to put yourself before others, or say what you need or want, which is also part of being a leader.”

🎂🇸🇮Primož Roglič turning 34 today. 📊Small stat-tribute:

🏆3x 🇪🇸VaE, 1x 🇮🇹GdI

🏆2x 🇮🇹TA, 🇨🇭TdR, 🇪🇸IBC

🏆1x 🇫🇷PN, 🇫🇷CdD, 🇪🇸VcC

🏆🌿⏱️OG-ITT, 🇧🇪LBL 🥇⭕️GT trilogy of stage-wins

👕⭕️GT trilogy of leader-jerseys

🏆🥇👕GC + stage-win + LJ in 6/7 SmallTours 🥇80 pro-wins, 56 🌍WT — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) October 29, 2023

Zeeman revealed that Roglič finally came around to backing Kuss for the win.

“With the exception of one rider, everyone agreed with the goal of letting Sepp win,” Zeeman said. “Only Primož had difficulty with it. Ultimately, he saw that the other boys had such strong faith in this goal that he too eventually joined in and made himself very helpful.”

Jumbo-Visma closed ranks around Kuss, and the trio swept the podium in the near-perfect capstone to the team’s historic grand tour sweep.

Weeks later, however, Roglič left his longtime home at Jumbo-Visma to join Bora-Hansgrohe in 2024 at the outright leader.

One of his big conditions before making the move was the guarantee that would be outright leader for the Tour de France. Roglič knew that at Jumbo-Visma he would never be in that position again.

For 2024, a wiser and more mature Kuss said he’s keen to take on more leadership roles.

Despite conjecture he might race the Giro d’Italia as protected leader, Kuss said he’d likely return to the Tour, perhaps as co-leader behind two-time winner Vingegaard, and race the Vuelta with the No. 1 bib next summer.

“Why not? It doesn’t hurt to try,” Kuss said at co-leading at the Tour. “I also know how good Jonas is. If I can help him out, that would be really good.”