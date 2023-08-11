What’s happening with Wout van Aert? Star leaves worlds with ‘mixed feelings’ after TT disappointment

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

STIRLING, United Kingdom — Wout van Aert had big ambitions coming into the world championship men’s TT, but he could only watch as the podium places were filled ahead of him.

Van Aert was a big favorite for the title having had a big ride at the recent Tour de France and taking silver in the road race last Sunday, but he had to settle for fifth place in the end.

Instead, it was his teammate Remco Evenepoel who took the rainbow jersey to go with the road race rainbow he won last year.

The result was his ninth top-10 result since the start of the Tour in July and leaves him without a victory — outside of his national title — since the E3 Saxo Bank Classic in March.

“With mixed feelings,” Van Aert said when asked about his reflections on his summer of racing. “I think a lot of times I had good legs, and I was on decent form, but I came up shorter than I wanted a bit too much, talking about results. It’s time to move on and try it again in the future.”

It has been a heavy period of racing for Van Aert with the Tour de France coming so close to the world championships. Van Aert had to dig deep during the Tour to help his teammate Jonas Vingegaard to win his second jersey and he poured himself into the road race last week in an effort to hang onto Mathieu van der Poel.

All of the riders that eventually made the podium did not race at the Tour de France this summer, with Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna both going to the Giro d’Italia in May while Josh Tarling is yet to ride a grand tour.

Despite this, Van Aert said he didn’t think that the hectic period of racing was the reason behind his slump.

“I don’t think so, I felt really strong last Sunday and then really strong today. Last Sunday there was one guy stronger and then today there were a few. I had hoped for more, but it is like it is,” he said.

It was clear from early on that it wasn’t going to be Van Aert’s day in Stirling as he went through the opening time check well down on the fastest time set by Joshua Tarling, who had set off just in front of him and would go on to take a bronze medal.

After a slow start, where he set just the 12th fastest time, Van Aert did gradually begin clawing his way up the rankings to get a spot on the hotseat in second, but he was quickly bumped down by U.S. rider Brandon McNulty into third and there were still some big hitters to come.

The weather played a big factor for many riders with big gusts blowing through and making it tough.

“I felt good, but I didn’t like the wind here in Scotland, it was too much,” Van Aert said. “It was a super nice course to be honest and a special finish, which I really like, and in an iconic place like Stirling. Of course, I didn’t really enjoy it during the race, but I also like the scenery.”