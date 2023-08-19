What’s it like racing in the Arctic Circle? Chasing the midnight sun, avoiding reindeer

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

HAMMERFEST, Norway (Velo) — Shivering legs, white knuckles, and full-on legs coverings and arm warmers. No, this isn’t Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the grimmest days of February of Europe’s winter.

It’s the start line of stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway in the middle of August.

Summer is fleeting in the Arctic Circle. As the elite men’s peloton’s only race this far north on the globe, extreme conditions are part of the experience.

“It’s cold here, but we are not far from the North Pole, so what we can expect?” said Zdeněk Štybar (Jayco-AlUla). “It’s a bit of bad luck with the weather. We expected a bit of this. Maybe you don’t enjoy a race like [Friday], but for me personally, I am happy to be back in the bunch, no matter what the conditions are.”

By mid August, the midnight sun begins to fade. It’s dark by midnight, and there are shades of morning grey by 3:30 a.m. Relatively short stages mean racing action is pressed into about a four-hour window each afternoon.

Six WorldTour teams and a mix of ProTour and Continental squads made the long trek to the Arctic Circle for one of the calendar’s most unique races.

In a landscape packed with fjords, glaciers, isolated hamlets, and plenty of reindeer, the Arctic Race of Norway is a race unlike any other.

‘Yesterday we say reindeer cross the road’

Now in its 10th edition, the four-day route traces along fjords, wide-open river valleys, vast expanses of deep forests, and barren tundra.

Race is contested across the northern region of Norway called Finnmark, and an area that’s bigger than Denmark or the Netherlands in land mass, but only boasts about 75,000 residents.

About 10,000 residents reside in Hammerfest, a bustling town nestled against a sea channel today known as a staging area for part of Norway’s vast reserves of natural gas.

And on a brisk Saturday morning, many of them turned out Saturday to cheer on the peloton.

Facing another cold and rainy day, riders tried to keep warm under tents or awnings before the race director dropped the flag.

“It is a unique race. Yesterday we saw reindeer cross the course. You don’t see that racing in Europe,” said promising Norwegian talent Tobias Risan Nakken (Trinity Racing).”It’s all about staying warm. I’d like to think we have an advantage as Norwegians, but it’s the same for everyone.”

The Arctic Tour of Norway this year ventured far north. Many of the European pros had to fly two or sometimes three flights to arrive to the race start. Norway is so long it’s a two-hour flight from Oslo just to arrive to Alta, the start of the opening stage Thursday.

The race concludes Sunday on the North Cape on perhaps one of cycling’s most extreme and distinctive finish lines on the calendar.

NordKapp in Norwegian, the finish line is at the end of the E69 highway, the northernmost point in Europe that can be accessed by car and the northernmost public road in Europe.

There are a few brave motorcyclists and camper vans plying the highways, but there are definitely more reindeer than humans this far north.

Weather is a lottery here inside the Arctic Circle, and this year the peloton lost.

Cold, wind, and rain pelted down on the peloton in Saturday’s second stage, and more showers and frigid temperatures are expected into Sunday’s finale.

“It’s pretty miserable at the moment, but we’re here racing for some results,” said Daryl Impey (Israel Premier Tech), who retires at the end of 2023. “I’ve had decent legs, so I am quite chuffed from the first day’s performance. I want to get the maximum out of my last races.”

Arctic Race of Norway now in its 10th edition

The race is now in its 10th edition, and a favorite among Norwegian riders. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Riders this week are a bit all over the map in terms of fitness, ambition, and motivation.

Riders like Impey and Štybar are coming off long breaks with uncertain fitness. Others, like Kevin Vermaerke of DSM-Firmenich, are hoping to squeeze out the last bits of form from the Tour de France and the world championships.

“It’s interesting racing up here,” the American said, who bounded into fourth overall Saturday. “The scenery is pretty amazing, but when it’s cold and raining, you have to stay concentrated on the race. I’m still feeling pretty fresh and I really hope to have a good GC.”

There are plenty of elite men Norwegian riders in the bunch, too.

Missing this year are top names Edvald Boasson Hagen and Alexander Kristoff, but Uno-X is racing to win, and Norway fielded a composite national team featuring Odd Christian Eiking (EF Education-EasyPost).

National hero Thor Hushovd, the former world champion and Tour de France green jersey winner, is pressing the flesh as a corporate ambassador.

Dag Otto Lauritzen, the trailblazing Norwegian ex-pro who won an Olympic medal and a Tour de France stage in the 1980s, is a daily presence for Norwegian TV.

Backed by regional governments in natural resources-rich northern Norway, the race is seen as a perfect vehicle to promote tourism as well as Norwegian cycling.

Now in its 10th year, the race works closely with Tour de France organizers ASO to handle logistics and TV rights.

“The Norwegian riders have a bit of an advantage because we are used to these roads and weather,” said Carl Fredrik Hansen (Q36.5). “This is my sixth time racing the Arctic Race, but only my second time heading this far north. Even for us in Oslo, it is still 12 hours away by car.”

Norwegian riders like might to think they have an advantage, but it’s just as cold and miserable for them as anyone else. They’re just more accustomed to it.