Which trade teams ruled the world championship road race, and why it matters

On a day where riders are sometimes most easily distinguished by their trade team accessories, it was pink-streaked POC helmets and spangly silver Cannondales that dominated the world championships men’s road race.

A breakdown provided by data gurus ProCyclingStats provides a fascinating insight into the makeup of the peloton that filled the start pen of Sunday’s worlds road race.

It wasn’t powerhouses like Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers, or UAE Team Emirates that packed the most riders into airplanes toward Glasgow.

Instead, EF Education-EasyPost‘s multi-national crew dominated the startlist Sunday morning. Twelve riders from its 31-strong roster represented nine different nations in Sunday’s raucous race for the rainbow jersey.

At the other end of the spectrum, French crew Arkéa-Samsic didn’t deliver a single rider to Scotland last weekend.

Let’s dive into the detail and take a look at what it all means.

Trade team representation at men’s road worlds, courtesy of Pro Cycling Stats

1 EF Education-EasyPost 12 Doull, Caicedo, Bettiol, Cepeda, Bissegger, Cort, Rutsch, Powless, Honoré, Healy, Quinn, Urán 2 Soudal Quick-Step 10 Cavagna, Evenepoel, Mørkøv, Sénéchal, Bagioli, Schmid, Lampaert, Steimle, Alaphilippe, Asgreen 3 UAE Team Emirates 9 Trentin, Hirschi, Gibbons, Pogačar, Bennett, Molano, Almeida, Novak, Bjerg 4 Lidl-Trek 9 Skujiņš, Hoole, Pedersen, Baroncini, Stuyven, Skjelmose, Liepiņš, Vacek, Kirsch 5 Alpecin-Deceuninck 8 Kragh Andersen, Sbaragli, Gogl, Groves, Van der Poel, Philipsen, Riesebeek, Dillier 6 Groupama-FDJ 8 Le Gac, Watson, Geniets, Madouas, Lienhard, Küng, Pithie, Stewart 7 Jumbo-Visma 8 Kooij, Van Dijke, Van Hooydonck, Hessmann, Van Baarle, Laporte,Van Aert, Benoot 8 Israel-Premier Tech 8 Houle, Impey, Einhorn, Boivin, Strong, Neilands, Gee, Clarke 9 Team Jayco AlUla 7 Pöstlberger, Craddock, Durbridge, Mezgec, Maas, Peña, Matthews 10 Astana Qazaqstan Team 7 Gruzdev, Chzhan, Brussenskiy, Tejada, Velasco, Fedorov, Lutsenko 11 Ineos Grenadiers 7 Swift, Swift, Rowe, Turner, Kwiatkowski, Narváez, Plapp 12 Movistar Team 7 Guerreiro, Gaviria, Oliveira, Serrano, Aranburu, García Cortina, Barta 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Gamper, Mullen, Politt, Haller, Bennett, Denz 14 Team DSM-Firmenich 5 Leknessund, Dinham, Edmondson, Degenkolb, Vermaerke 15 Bahrain-Victorious 5 Wright, Buitrago, Arashiro, Govekar, Kepplinger 16 Cofidis 4 Izagirre, Carvalho, Coquard, Herrada 17 Lotto Dstny 4 Campenaerts, Sweeny, Eenkhoorn, Frison 18 Ag2r Citroën Team 2 Warbasse, Cosnefroy 19 Intermarché -Circus-Wanty 1 Rota 20 Arkéa-Samsic 0 –

List includes all WorldTour teams, and the two top-ranked ProTeam squads, Lotto-Dstny and Israel-Premier Tech

WorldTour dominators don’t dominate worlds peloton

Jumbo-Visma racers Van Aert and Benoot paired their team-issue yellow and black Cervelos with their blue Belgian jersys.

Here are some top-level takeways:

The top-10: The top-10 from Sunday’s race was made up of riders from seven different teams.

Lidl-Trek led the way at the top of the results sheet with Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, and Toms Skujins slotting into fourth, sixth, and eighth.

The WorldTour dominators: Season-dominators Jumbo-Visma saw “only” eight of its roster at the start Sunday, and its close rivals UAE Team Emirates sent nine.

Relatively less wealthy teams EF Education-EasyPost and Soudal Quick-Step topped them both, with 12 and 10 riders respectively.

Despite that, the giants of the modern WorldTour delivered to Scotland some of the most hyped racers of the day.

Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar switched headline roles at Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates for steps on the podium of Sunday’s race. Likewise, Tiesj Benoot, Matteo Trentin, and Dylan van Baarle all saw plenty of airtime in the guts of Glasgow’s criterium.

The overachievers: Contrastingly, WorldTour overachiever Alpecin-Deceuninck sent eight riders into Glasgow.

Four of those didn’t finish and three were anonymous, but one of the Roodhooft brothers’ racers truly made it count. Mathieu van der Poel brought the recently promoted WorldTour team the first men’s elite rainbow jersey of its short history.

The absences and the usurpers: Arkéa-Samsic wasn’t the only top-rated team to under-represent. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty only had one at the race, Ag2r-Citroën had two, while Cofidis and top ProTeam Lotto-Dstny sent four apiece.

There were some interesting usurpers at the top of the representation table.

Uno-X (four riders), Terengganu Polygon (three riders), Bolton Equities Black Spoke (three riders), and Global Six (three riders) all saw more of their rosters travel to Glasgow than some of the teams with multiple times their budget.

National identities blurred in modern pro peloton

Aussie racers Luke Plapp and Harry Sweeny prepare outside of the Australia-backed Jayco-AlUla bus.

There are some interesting nuggets to be gleaned beneath the headlines.

The peloton Sunday illustrated the growing internationalization of the pro sport and the blurring of national identity in teams historically tied to their home soil.

The 12 riders from EF Education-EasyPost represented nine nations, including Ecuador, Colombia, Ireland, and Italy. Trek’s nine riders represented seven nations from nations as wide as Latvia, Italy, and Denmark.

Lidl-Trek and EF Education-EasyPost’s multi-passport rosters point toward a wider trend.

One single trade team no longer has a vice grip on its associated nation’s best riders.

Of the 10 that rode Sunday from Quick-Step – a team once seen as the best of Belgian cycling – only two of them lined up in the nation’s vivid blue tricolor.

Instead, the powerhouse Belgian national team that once would have been dominated by old-school outfits Quick-Step and Lotto saw representation from five teams Sunday.

Similarly, the French national team so long dominated by riders from Ag2r and FDJ was comprised a mix ‘n’ match of riders from five pro teams.

Astana Qazaqstan was the one WorldTour squad to buck the trend. The five-racer Kazakh national team all sat on the Wilers of Alexander Vinokourov’s pro-level crew.

Going back to Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team and Bolton Equities Black Spoke – these Malaysian and Kiwi Continental teams broke toward the top of the representation table because they’re still committed to riders from their relative minnow cycling nations.

National depth, but not always national dominance

A proudly French squad like Groupama FDJ would once have dominated the French national team.

Of course, there’s only so much that can be interpreted from the makeup of the world road race peloton.

Nationally-identifying teams like Soudal Quick-Step, Groupama FDJ, Ag2r-Citröen et al still boast rosters that draw deep from their home roots.

But a pro squad dominated by one nationality won’t necessarily dominate its respective nation’s eight-rider lineup at road worlds.

The top racers from leading countries – for example, the Netherlands and Belgium – scatter all over the peloton.

The growing commercialization and increasing pay packets of pro cycling pulls riders far and wide. Dutchman Van der Poel rides for a Belgian team, while Belgian baller Van Aert stepped the opposite way across the border to Jumbo-Visma.

Plus of course, the world’s “best” racers don’t all line up for road worlds.

Elite racers like Sepp Kuss, Matteo Jorgenson, Adam Yates, Tom Pidcock, Biniam Girmay, and Fabio Jakobsen weren’t selected by their nations due to injury, calendar clashes, or the nature of the Glasgow parcours.

There are no truly conclusive takeaways that can be drawn from the trade team-national team matrix, but it points out some interesting trends nonetheless.