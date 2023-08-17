Who is Josh Tarling? After a TT podium, UK talent has the world at his feet

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom (Velo) — Given the names rolling down from the start ramp last week, Josh Tarling may have been a slightly unexpected bronze medalist in the Worlds TT, but the tall Welshman has the world at his feet right now.

Tarling’s compatriot and trade teammate Geraint Thomas has been blown away by his performances this year and said the man from Aberaeron in Wales had a “bright future” ahead of him.

The 19-year-old, who is racing his first season as a professional with Ineos Grenadiers this season, showed his talent last year by taking a commanding win in the junior TT at the worlds in Wollongong, Australia. At 19, he made a big call this year to skip the U23 category and go straight into the elites.

It was a bold move, but it was one that paid off in spades. Tarling lay down a big benchmark when he did ride, clocking a time that would prove enough to beat gold-medal contender Wout van Aert. In the end, it took superstars Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna to topple him.

Evenepoel and Tarling have more in common than just being on the same podium in Stirling last week. The Belgian was the last 19-year-old to make it onto an elite men’s time trial podium at the worlds — after winning both junior titles in 2018, Evenepoel went on to take silver in the TT in Yorkshire the following year — and Tarling would like to climb the ranks in a similar fashion.

“Remco, he’s an animal, you know, and I hope to progress in the way he does at such a young age and winning so quickly. I would like to follow the path that he’s taken and see where that takes me,” Tarling said.

Though Tarling looks up to Evenepoel — who is just four years older than him — and wants to follow the trail he has blazed, he’s not yet sure if he wants to become the same kind of rider as the Belgian.

Evenepoel and Tarling have quite different physiques: Evenepoel is 1.71m and weighs around 62kg, while is 1.94 and around 78kg.

Ganna — Tarling’s trade teammate — jokingly commented that if the Welshman got rid of two kilos of fat and exchanged that for muscle, he would be practically impossible to catch.

“I see how it is,” Tarling said with a laugh when the comments were repeated back to him soon after.

Tarling will have to decide if he wants to do that but he has plenty of time to figure it out given how young he turned professional. He’s not set his sights on being a particular style of rider just yet, but he knows he’d like to swap bronze for gold in the not-too-distant future.

“I just want to keep learning and keep taking all the chances I get given. And then I’ll kind of see where I go and I wouldn’t mind having a stripey jumper next year maybe you know, I think just taking those opportunities they were some big names that I was sitting next to on the stage today so I wouldn’t mind being one of them,” he said.

An affinity with time trials

Josh Tarling won the youth category at the Tour de Wallonie, finishing second overall (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

It was clear from an early age that Tarling would have an affinity with the time trialling discipline. The TT is ingrained in the UK’s cycling culture as a result of bans on mass start road races in the 19th century, which would last until the 1950s, forcing cyclists to be creative with how they could get their racing fix.

As a youngster, Tarling would regularly compete in local time trials, and aged just 12, he rode and finished a 100-mile TT. He had only planned to ride half the distance but decided to finish it off, according to a Cycling Weekly report from the time.

He did it with an average speed of 20.74 mph and registered a time of 4 hours 49 minutes 14 seconds.

“I always loved it and my dad always used to do it and I think it’s just such an advantage that you can get in the UK, and especially through COVID it was even better it was one of the only things that stayed open. It’d be rude not to use it,” Tarling said. “Most other countries you can’t just go sit on Wednesday night and just be yourself yeah, have to be rude not to use it and I think G has done a few and I think everyone should do them you know, for sure it helps.”

“There are some awesome courses out there you know, and good 10s and all kinds of stuff like this, and then you can use big, long dual carriageway courses for the first half of this course and then you can use courses like an Aberystwyth for that [uphill] final today so for sure it gave me a massive advantage.”

In the build-up to the world championships, Tarling came within eight seconds of Ganna in the 32.7k time trial at the Tour de Wallonie, bagging him second overall and victory in the youth category in the process.

Perhaps one of the most striking things about Tarling, aside from his performances, is his maturity. Though he’s still a teenager, he talks like someone perhaps a decade older and appears to have a capacity to deal well with the rigors of professional racing and the high expectations that come with that.

It would have been easy to excuse Tarling for getting slightly overwhelmed by making his elite TT debut, but he was quite the opposite as the pressure of the situation didn’t seem to impact him at all, at least not on the big day.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself during the weeks leading up to it. I think my family and Grace [his partner] have a lot of patience living with me,” he said. “I think I’m quite difficult for a few weeks beforehand, but here it’s just another TT you know, and that’s how you have to be to be calm. I keep trying to find new things I had a coloring for a while before, that was good fun, but I lost the pencil. I’ve got this apple arcade guessing thinking and just trying to switch off and then switch on as needed.”