Why distance matters in the race for the rainbow jersey

Tadej Pogačar on his knees. Mathieu van der Poel driven to tears. Wout van Aert with nothing left to counter.

The finish-line scenes that played out last Sunday in Glasgow and across these road worlds at the UCI Cycling World Championships are evidence of how the rainbow jersey is forged.

The road race and time trial races in Glasgow are delivering everything a world championship should.

Big names, big drama, and brutal racing. No wonder the rainbow jersey is cycling’s most treasured kit.

Some say a race of more than 270 km is too long and too boring, and even in Sunday’s elite men’s road race, that argument could be made. The only thing that happened in the first four hours of the race that was relatively interesting was a protest that stopped the race in its tracks.

Yet make no mistake, the road world championships are unique in cycling because it’s what happens in the final 60 minutes is what really counts.

It’s in that murky stew of the long distance, those never-ending hours in the saddle, and the endless piston-list repetition of the pedal strokes that provide the necessary ingredients to produce something magical.

The six hours and more of racing is an essential element to produce world championship gold.

No one could argue about the outcome in the elite men’s road race. Arguably the three best riders of this generation finished on the podium.

The world championships are living up to the hype, and it’s because the races are long, unforgiving, and leave no place to hide.

No pretenders to the stripes

Look no further than the final results sheet Sunday in Glasgow.

There are no pretenders, and the cream truly rose to the top.

It was no mistake that the strongest and best riders finished high in the race.

It was no fluke that Alberto Bettiol, a former Tour of Flanders winner, went on a late solo flyer. It wasn’t by coincidence that Van der Poel, arguably the greatest one-day racer of this generation, had the legs to drop the superstar group in the penultimate lap.

In what’s a testament to the brutality and absolute demands of the race, only 54 riders finished the elite men’s road race, the smallest number since the notoriously difficult worlds in Sallanches in France in 1980.

Cycling has evolved over the last two decades to better reflect the modern tastes and interests of the fans. Six-plus hours of racing doesn’t deliver the best TV product, and race designers have changed their tunes.

Short is the new long, and a stage of 145km in the middle of a grand tour can deliver more excitement and action than a similar profile of 225km. That’s the new reality.

The Vuelta a España first started toying with the concept that shorter stages make for more exciting racing. The Spanish grand tour began to roll out stages that were between 110km to 140km, and the results were electrifying. And in the dog days of Spanish summer, that makes perfect sense.

That idea was quickly adopted by nearly every stage race across the men’s WorldTour. The Tour de France, long trapped by tradition, saw just how explosive these shorter stages are, and has spiced up its offering.

Add a bit of gravel here, some cobbles there, and stage racing today is far different to what our grandfathers grew up watching.

Short is the new long, but at what price?

Long still delivers its own magic

Riders pushed to their absolute limits Sunday in Glasgow. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Yet the UCI has wisely and correctly held on to the concept that the longer races still have a place in modern cycling.

Road racing at its essence is about endurance, suffering, and holding on against all hope.

A stage race, especially one three weeks long, can afford to mix things up. No one wants to see an endless string of 235km stages for nearly a month.

For one-day racing, however, the old-school distance still deserves respect.

The monuments stand apart for their longer, 250km distances.

People like to call Strade Bianche cycling’s “sixth monument,” but it’s not because it’s only usually around 185km. And it’s a good thing the gravel race isn’t 250km, because it’s a near-perfect race as it is at its relatively shorter distance.

Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège all thrive in that monument distance. Shorten these races, and they’d lose their allure, their prestige, and the physical barriers that make them so enthralling.

It’s only when a race hits that 250km, six-hour barrier that truly can break the spirit and test the limits of the world’s best cyclists.

Look no further than at the finish line Sunday in Glasgow. Everyone was on their collective knees. Every rider repeated the same mantra — they had nothing left to give.

The world championships could easily be contested on 180km course, but it wouldn’t produce the magic that fans saw Sunday.

Van der Poel’s move against the elite group of chasers would have never have happened if the race was one hour shorter. Too many riders would have too fresh legs.

It’s in that elusive “sixth hour” where the magic happens.

Giving the specialists their day

Dygert powered back into the rainbow jersey on a power course that favored her. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

The same holds true for the time trials, where the tendency toward shorter courses has reached extreme levels.

Back in the day, the Tour de France would feature individual time trial stages up to 100km. Perhaps wisely, those ultra-long tests against the clock have been relegated to the pages of history. Time trials deliver disproportionate time differences compared to climbing stages. The differences taken in time trial are so big that course designers are trimming TT courses to under 25km to keep the action tight all the way into week three.

Again, the UCI is holding true to the adage that size matters.

The time trial distances that are being contested this week are among the longest of the season. The elite women’s course Thursday of 36.2km won by Chloé Dygert is longer than any TT on the Women’s WorldTour, though some national TT championships were longer.

The men’s race Friday at 47.8km will give the time trial specialists their moment in the sun, and deservedly so. Filippo Ganna is arguably the best time trialist in decades, but he needs a long course to truly shine.

So far this year, the longest TT he’s contested was 32.7km at the Wallonie Tour, which he duly won. On shorter courses, he struggles to impose his might. There were complaints last year when the UCI put the distance of the men’s race as the same as the women’s at 34.2km, which was only a 40-minute effort for the top elite men.

🇺🇸 CHLOE DYGERT 🇺🇸 2023 UCI Women Elite ITT World Champion!#GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/ttLQYstauc — UCI (@UCI_cycling) August 10, 2023

This year, the men are racing closer to 50 minutes, giving the true time trialists like Ganna and Stefan Küng an opportunity to ply their trade.

The longer distances continue across this weekend with the elite women racing on the 154.1km course. There were longer stages during this year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, including the 177.1km stage 4 to Rodez, with some of the familiar complaints that the longer distance took the sparks out of the stage.

But just like last weekend, the longer distance, high speeds, and challenging course will deliver a worthy and exhausted winner of the rainbow jersey.

The stripes deserve that respect.

Short might be the new long, but long still deserves its place in cycling.