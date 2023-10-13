Why Matteo Jorgenson Gambled Tour de France Selection with Move to Jumbo-Visma

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matteo Jorgenson knew he was gambling a ride at the 2024 Tour de France when he signed for Jumbo-Visma.

But the U.S. star knows a three-year contract with the grand tour titans will pay off further down the line.

“I really wanted to find a place where I could become the best version of myself,” Jorgenson told Flo Bikes.

“At this point in my career while I’m still young and still have a margin for progression, I want to go to a place where I can get the most out of myself physically and reach my best level. That was my number one priority when I was looking for teams in the spring. And I think that found that with Jumbo-Visma.”

Jorgenson’s rapid rise made him a shoo-in for selection for the biggest races in the calendar by his current Movistar team.

The 24-year-old won’t have that luxury after his high-profile move to WorldTour-dominators Jumbo-Visma in 2024.

Even after the exit of Primož Roglič, there are still riders like Jonas Vingegaard, Sepp Kuss, Wout van Aert, and Christophe Laporte headlining what is the strongest team in the peloton.

“On a team like Jumbo-Visma you have to earn your spot,” Jorgenson said this week from the Tour of Guangxi. “It’s always the eight best guys that go to the Tour. I’ll try my best to be there for sure.”

Self-funded training styled on Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers

Jumbo-Visma rose to the top of the WorldTour in 2023.

Its science-backed, no-stone-unturned approach makes Team Sky’s “marginal gains” look like First Grade and helped the Dutch team sweep grand tours and topple monuments.

Jorgenson was left watching and learning during his four years at Movistar.

“A lot of the things I was doing I learned from watching and reading studies from Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers and these other teams,” he said.

Jorgenson dug deep into his own Movistar-dispensed paypacket this winter to make sure he could keep pace going in to 2023.

The U.S. star self-funded the nutrition advice, altitude camps, and race-fuel that more wealthy WorldTour squads dole out at the blink of an eye.

“I’m hoping [Jumbo-Visma] is a place where I can remove a lot of that mental stress, and a lot of that stuff is already part of the structure,” Jorgenson said of his home-funded approach. “I’m pretty confident it’s an environment where I can just go and do my job.”

Jorgenson’s salary sacrifices this winter paid off.

A blazing northern classics campaign and series of near-misses through the Tour earned the fourth-year-pro his best season yet.

“I think all paid off,” Jorgenson said. “I was pretty focused on the spring and wanted to maximise myself.”

Jorgenson ‘shocked at the proposition’ of merger between Jumbo-Visma and Quick-Step

Things could have gotten more complicated in the off-season than Jorgenson forecast.

The now-aborted “mega-merger” between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step left scores of riders scouring news sites for news of their futures amid rumors of a deal that would transform the top of pro cycling.

Jorgenson piled his faith into one phone call from his future Dutch employer.

“I didn’t have any contact [with Jumbo-Visma] apart from one call a few weeks after the rumors came out on Twitter [“X”]. They told me that I’d be safe no matter what happened,” Jorgenson told Flo.

Jorgenson was lucky enough to have signed a contract long before the internet exploded with speculation of the spectacular Belgian-Dutch team fusion.

Further assurances from Jumbo-Visma put the Idahoan in a better place than many of the “Wolf Pack” or his future colleagues at Jumbo-Visma.

“It seemed like the merger was on the table. And it was definitely a clear option from what I from what I can tell,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say I was stressed at any point but when I read it first on Twitter, I was like, ‘who knows what’s gonna happen?’ I’m sure questions crossed the mind of everybody on both teams. With a situation like that, you just never know what could happen.

“In the end, I was pretty confident the UCI would have our backs and that with a valid contract, some solution would come,” Jorgenson continued. “I wasn’t stressed about my job or anything, I was just shocked at the proposition.”

Jorgenson’s space at Jumbo-Visma for 2024 is assured.

Now he can just focus on reaping the rewards of the Jumbo-Visma system and earning his spot at the 2024 Tour de France.