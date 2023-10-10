Wild Season Wrap: Pogačar Pounces, Pinot on Parade, and how American ‘Stagiaire’ Riley Sheehan Stunned the Pros

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tadej Pogačar pouncing, Thibaut Pinot on parade, the Euros spoiling the gravel party, and a largely unknown “stagiaire” becoming the first American to win Paris-Tours.

What a wild weekend to close out the 2023 European racing calendar.

The closing races ended pretty much how they started back in the spring — with a mighty bang.

Pogačar concluded his campaign and a near-perfect season at Il Lombardia the same way he started it back in February at Jaén Paraíso Interior with another trademark solo attack to victory. His stats yet again are impressive (see below).

Pinot was cheered with a moving final farewell for the iconic French rider who never compromised and raced (and lost) on his terms.

In France, unheralded stagiaiare Riley Sheehan delivered the feel-good season of the year to became the first American to win Paris-Tours, one of Europe’s oldest races.

Who is this guy? He’s got an interesting back story.

And over in Italy, the Euro roadies showed they can compete with the pure gravel specialists, and swept podiums in both the men’s and women’s UCI Gravel World Championships. There was a real dust-up over TV broadcasts.

It was a wild, wacky, and wonderful final weekend of what’s been one of the wildest, wackiest, and wonderfully entertaining racing seasons in a long time. Well, since at least 2022, right?

Let’s dive in, and take a peak of how this weekend will set up 2024.

Pogačar party never gets old

Easy, right? Tadej Pogačar glides to victory at Il Lombardia. (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo)

If Pogačar riding a unicycle and pumping to Euro techno wasn’t enough to get you excited in the days before Il Lombardia, his 30km-to-go “PogoSurge” certainly was.

There’s something special about Pogačar that keeps fans glued to the TV. It’s a combination of his charm, his aggressive, old-school style, and pure cycling elegance that creates the universal appeal.

And, of course, his winning chops.

A solo victory against an elite chasing group like what he had Saturday only confirmed that Pogačar is the best and most dangerous rider in the bunch.

The victory is his fifth monument in three years, with three straight at Il Lombardia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2021, and Tour of Flanders in April. Milano-Sanremo seems only a matter of time, and perhaps even Paris-Roubaix.

And his two biggest one-day wins this year came with solo moves. At both Flanders and Lombardia, Pogačar could unleash the horsepower — and hold it all the way to the line — to beat the very best in the peloton.

5 Monuments in 3 years 🤯 Tadej Pogačar’s record is incredible 🔥 📸 Cor Vos pic.twitter.com/yZMh2bfS87 — Road Code (@RoadCode) October 8, 2023

There’s no denying that Pogačar likes to keep it loose and fun, just like he’s playing a video game, as he so often likes to say, but he’s also a born winner.

And after losing the Tour de France two years in a row, there was a sense that Saturday’s smashing performance was only a preview of what’s in store for 2024.

Pinot sees the send off he deserves

Fans turned out to cheer on Thibaut Pinot in his final race. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans turned out to cheer on Thibaut Pinot in his final race.

No rider rode with his heart on his sleeve and his emotion on show more fully than Thibaut Pinot.And he got the sendoff he deserved in Saturday’s Il Lombardia.

The 33-year-old chose the Italian monument, which he won in 2018, as his final race, and it was the perfect choice.

Pinot was honored at the start of the race, and the party continued into the evening as he put a cap on a sometimes-brilliant, often gut-wrenching 14-year career.

Fans piled into the “Pinot corner” on the Il Lombardia course, and nearly mobbed him as he rode past. Pinot wasn’t going to win his final race — he was 37th at more than eight minutes back — but he was certainly going to enjoy it.

How can you not love this sport? pic.twitter.com/2h2TAc1tEb — CafeRoubaix (@CafeRoubaix) October 7, 2023

And deservedly so.

A pure climber and instinctive racer, Pinot could lift an entire nation’s hopes only to see them crushed in a cruel instant. Pinot won 33 races across his career, including stages in all three grand tours.

The French climber came close to becoming the first French rider in four decades to win the Tour, with third in 2014, a result that sends hearts pattering across France (and gave FDJ-Groupama boss Marc Madiot a few jolts as well).

As another one of the stars of the storied “Class of 1990,” Pinot leaves will his head held high.

Who’s the next French savior? Some are already looking to Lenny Martinez, the young French climber who won a stage and held the leader’s jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Monday morning DS: Pogačar played it just right

Pogačar won the way he often does, alone at the front. (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo)

For all the Monday morning sport directors out there yelling at the TV on Saturday, it’s not easy to try to stay on Pogačar’s wheel when he jumped. Richard Carapaz bravely tried for about a New York second, and wisely went back to the group.

Pogačar not only had the firepower to attack solo, but he did it at the right moment.

There was plenty of horsepower in the back to try to keep him on a tight leash, but the UAE Team Emirates star is showing his racing acumen is improving over the years.

By attacking alone of the top before the long, technical descent, Pogačar knew that he’d put pressure on the group to work together.

And a group like that is almost never going to work together. With Primož Roglič as the fastest guy in the group — at least before Andreas Bagioli uncorked another superb performance to nip him at the line for second — everyone else in the group knew if they worked to pull back Pogačar, Roglič would be the main benefactor.

Roglič, of course, didn’t have any teammates to help pull. With UAE’s Adam Yates also sitting on, there was no real cohesion in the chase. Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) did much of the chasing on the descent, and despite cramps, Pogačar widened the gap going into Bergamo. He played it just right.

How to stop Pogačar in 2024?

Jumbo-Visma broke the Pogačar code in 2022 and 2023, but a refocused and healthy Pogačar could be hard to stop next year.

Euro roadies embrace gravel, is that a problem?

The second edition of the UCI-sanctioned gravel world championships was supposed to be the year that the “real” gravel racers gave their full blessing on the race.

After all, the gravel scene grew organically on the dusty roads of Kansas, Colorado, and California across a decade before anyone in Switzerland started to even take notice of them.

Last year, many in the gravel scene took a dubious eye on the inaugural UCI event.

This year, all the gravel “bigs” showed up, but it was the Euro roadies who seemed to be most enthralled with the event.

The allure of the rainbow jersey drew out the likes of Wout van Aert and Demi Vollering.

In fact, “roadies” swept both podiums, with USA’s Keegan Swenson riding an excellent race to finish fifth in a two-up sprint with Alejandro Valverde. In the women’s race, Lauren Stephens and Tiffany Cromwell, sixth and 10th, respectively, waved the gravel flag, but both are experienced road racers as well.

A lack of TV coverage for the women’s race — an unnecessary and insulting slight — cast a pall over the weekend.

This weekend’s courses were not the classic, old-school gravel routes that the U.S. scene usually tackles in North America, and there’s hope that the UCI will bring the worlds to the gravel heartland sooner than later.

Of course, popping over for a weekend race in Italy for the Euro-side roadies is a lot easier than flying to the U.S. after a long road season, one reason why the UCI slotted its first two editions in Italy so that the big European riders would be enticed to race.

Just like mountain biking in the 1980s, gravel racing and riding today is the most dynamic and fastest growing segment in cycling.

And like it or not, that inevitably drew the attention of the UCI.

One upside, it could be only a matter of time before gravel is an Olympic discipline.

Riley Sheehan: From ‘stagiaire’ to Paris-Tours winner in two short months

Riley Sheehan celebrates his stunning victory at Paris-Tours on Sunday. (Photo: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Talk about blowing the barn doors off.

Riley Sheehan, a 23-year-old from Colorado, just won the biggest — and so far only — race of his budding pro career.

No American ever won Paris-Tours, one of the oldest races in France. Though not quite at the WorldTour level, Paris-Tours is one of the most prestigious one-days in Europe.

WOAH! That kid from the group ride just won Paris-Tours. Congrats @Riley_Sheehan_ ! — Frederick Dreier (@freddreier) October 8, 2023

And Sheehan, the son of American ex-pro Clark Sheehan, just delivered the feel-good story of the season.

Sheehan has been knocking around a few years now, and caught a break with Israel Premier Tech this summer.

After racing on the U.S. squad Aevolo in 2019, he tried his luck in Europe, hoping to take a page from compatriot Matteo Jorgenson, and just show up and start racing.

He landed a spot on the French club team Sojasun in 2020, but the COVID pandemic shut everything down. Rally have him a shot in 2021, but he didn’t land a contract, and he raced at the club level still looking for a break in 2022.

This year, he raced on the new pro crit series with the Denver Disruptors, and won the Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race this spring.

Israel Premier Tech took notice, and signed him on for September’s Maryland Cycling Classic, where he finished ninth. The team brought him over to Europe on a stagiaire deal, and he hit out for some top-20s in a pair of one-days in Belgium before Sunday’s stunning victory.

Let’s hope that big win lands him a WorldTour contract for 2024.

Merger mania: The biggest story of the year dies a quick and unceremonious death

Evenepoel confirmed he will stay at Soudal Quick-Step in 2024. (Photo: Chris Auld/Velo)

Pfffft — that’s the sound of the air going out of merger mania that was sweeping the peloton last week.

Kudos to Wielerflits for getting the scoop that management was deep into negotiations over the “mega merger” between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step. It quickly became obvious this was more of a takeover than any blending of cultures.

The decades-long Quick-Step squad and its “Wolfpack” mentality was on the chopping block after it appeared that Soudal and some of the team’s choice riders were going to be absorbed into the Dutch outfit.

Implications swept across the peloton, and rightly so. There were wild rumors of defecting riders, the arrival of Amazon and maybe Apple, and the best of Quick-Step being picked up in a fire sale.

The talks also underscored some of the more troubling trends in the elite men’s WorldTour, namely that it’s almost becoming a Formula 1-type dynamic, with the richest teams winning most of the races, and everyone else racing for leftovers.

And second, despite emerging as the peloton’s most successful team in a decade, Jumbo-Visma is in danger of closing or facing major cutbacks due to the fragility of the business model that relies on title sponsorships for 90 percent of a team’s operating budget.

But just like that, all sides agreed to step down.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ According to Sporza, the merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step will NOT happen! Bakala and Lefevere will keep on working together till 2025! Amazon will replace Jumbo as main sponsor! pic.twitter.com/ZE5s3chZH6 — Domestique (@Domestique___) October 6, 2023

Soudal Quick-Step will ride on, and Jumbo-Visma remains in the same dire straits that prompted the merger talks in the first place, with co-sponsor Jumbo leaving at the end of 2024.

The lone unfortunate upshot — at least for Jumbo-Visma — was that Primož Roglič, already unhappy at having to share GC ambitions at the ever more crowded Dutch squad, bailed.

The end of the merger talks doesn’t mean that’s the end of a game of musical chairs, however, but it takes much of the pressure off. One agent told Velo the merger could have left up to 30 riders on the street.

The super-sized bombshell last week was confirmation that Roglič is leaving for Bora-Hansgrohe, both a coup for the hard-working German team, and a reminder that too many cooks in the GC kitchen often leads to inside-the-bus tension.

Roglič even told reporters at the start of Il Lombardia he was already thinking of leaving Jumbo-Visma at the start of the season after he was told he would not be racing the Tour de France.

Sources are also telling Velo that Remco Evenepoel will not only stay at Soudal Quick-Step — he admitted as much himself Saturday — but that a rumored transfer talks to Ineos Grenadiers went cold after Evenepoel struggled to match the collective might of Jumbo-Visma at the Vuelta a España.

Journalists, however, are rueing the fizzling fallout.

A full mud season’s worth of hot takes, opinion pieces, and blatant rumor-mongering were thrown out with yesterday’s leftovers.

There’s not long to wait. The wheel never stops spinning. The Santos Tour Down Under is only weeks away.