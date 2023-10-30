Will Saudi Arabia Give Professional Cycling the LIV Golf Treatment?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Could a financial model along the lines of LIV Golf be established to transform professional cycling?

Speculation last week about a new financial structure for the sport has been followed by a Guardian report that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) may have its eyes on pro cycling.

The Guardian reported that a new format akin to soccer’s Champions League could be in place by 2026, with the PIF a potential investor.

Cycling teams have long complained that the sport’s financial model is both unstable and non-sustainable, with even the most successful teams battling for sponsorship every few years.

This was exemplified recently by uncertainty surrounding the Jumbo-Visma team, which won all three grand tours this season, as well as the successful Soudal Quick-Step squad. They were rumored to be merging, but a considerable pushback against that saw alternative plans emerging to keep those teams alive.

Individuals controlling both of those teams are among several reported as considering the new approach.

Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge and Soudal Quick-Step majority owner Zdenek Bakala are said to be in the driving seat of a related new organization called One Cycling. Ineos Grenadiers and EF Education-EasyPost are among other teams said to be interested.

“The world is changing around us and our competitors are not the other teams; our competitors are football, rugby, NFL, Formula One,” Plugge told the RadioCycling podcast. “We need to make sure we are future-ready as a sport. We have to make sure that in five years’ time this sport is bigger than it is today. Everybody will benefit from that.”

He said that making things more simple for a general audience was important.

“If we have a really strong league, with fewer races, really strong and understandable, then I think the value for everybody will go up.”

Plugge is also president of the teams association, the AIGCP.

He came under criticism amid talk of the Jumbo-Visma/Soudal Quick-Step merger, with that AIGCP role said to be in conflict with a situation where many riders and staff could have been left without jobs.

He has since said that an alternative backer has been found for the team.

Any plans for a PIF-backed financial structure for cycling would likely cause friction. The Guardian reports that Tour de France organizer ASO is resistant to the new approach, even if Saudi Arabia sponsors some of its other events including the Dakar Rally.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has been accused of sports washing, with critics saying the country is trying to gloss over its dismal human rights record by buying into major events.

This was one of the big criticisms around the LIV Golf series, which saw some big names from the PGA Tour sign up after receiving huge amounts of money. Many other players such as Tiger Woods and Ireland’s Rory McIlroy resisted attempts to get them involved.

According to LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman, Woods was offered $700 million and $800 million to jump ship.

Those tensions ultimately dissipated when LIV Golf and the PGA Tour announced earlier this year that they would merge. However questions about sport washing have remained.

Race organizers across Europe and elsewhere may also be concerned about the future of their events if they are not part of any new “super league.”

Ditto for teams who may fall outside the plans, something which could accentuate a “have and have not” situation in a sport where calls for caps on team budgets and on rider salaries already exist.

Saudi Arabia has already transformed golf. Time will tell if it will do the same to professional cycling.