Woods, Alaphilippe, De Lie, Girmay to headline Grands Prix Québec and Montréal

Michael Woods, Julian Alaphilippe, Arnaud De Lie, and Biniam Girmay are some of the big names that are set to headline the Canadian WorldTour races in Québec and Montréal next week.

American racer Brandon McNulty is also scheduled to be there after confirming to Velo earlier this month that the two one-day races are on his racing calendar. Matteo Jorgenson is also expected to race in Canada.

The Grands Prix Cyclistes Québec and Montréal (GPCQM), which take place on September 8 and 10, will feature 161 racers from some 23 teams, including all 18 WorldTour teams, four ProTeams, and a Canadian national squad. The races have usually provided a final tune-up for the world championships, but instead this year the races come after the worlds due to a shake-up in the calendar for the 2023 season.

In spite of that, it has still attracted a star-studded field that many races would be envious of. Other racers set to travel to Canada are the Yates brothers Adam and Simon, Jai Hindley, Michal Kwiatkowski, David Gaudu, Christophe Laporte, and Victor Lafay.

“We are pleased and proud to be hosting such a high-level field of competitors once again in 2023, including proven champions who perform at their very best for us every year,” said Sébastien Arsenault, CEO of the GPCQM. “Since 2010, our events have delivered spectacular athleticism and excitement, and Tadej Pogačar’s and Benoît Cosnefroy’s victories last year were the ultimate reward for us.

“Thanks to the hard work of our teams and the confidence of our public- and private-sector partners, over the years we have built up the reputation of our races—the only UCI WorldTour events in the Americas—to the point where they are acclaimed as being among the very best on the planet. The prospect of hosting the UCI Road World Championships in 2026 further fuels our ambition and determination to stage outstanding, world-class cycling events.”

The GPCQM are the only WorldTour races in North America and have been around since 2010. Thomas Voeckler won the first Québec event while Robert Gesink took victory in Montréal.

Both races are defined by hilly parcours with circuits that go through the heart of their respective host cities.

The 201.6km Québec race features 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit that goes over four sharp climb, including the Côte de la Montagne and the rise to the finish line along the Grande Allée. The riders will tackle almost 3,000m of climbing across the 16 laps with the race likely to come down to small groups or a solo win.

Montréal features almost 2,000m more ascending than its sister race and will be better suited to the climbers, like home racer Woods, though the likes of Michael Matthews and Greg Van Avermaet have prevailed here in the past.

At 12.3km the laps are marginally shorter than they will be in Québec, but the riders must take on some 18 laps. In total, the riders will race over 221.4km with four climbs per lap — the 1.8km Côte Camillien-Houde, which has an average gradient of 8 percent, is the longest of the race.