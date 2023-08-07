World championship peloton stunned at Glasgow’s severity: ‘It was one of the hardest races I ever did’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tour de France champions close to collapse. The second-highest dropout rate of the century. A 7,000-calorie racing burn.

The peloton was in shock and awe Sunday afternoon after a savage day in the saddle at the world championships road race.

Gritty Glaswegian weather and a grittier kermesse-style finishing circuit delivered one of the most attritional road worlds of the century and a podium of pure power.

“In the end, we were all dead,” Tadej Pogačar summarized.

Sunday’s race wasn’t always a feast for the eyes, but it made sure the cream came to the top.

In Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, and Wout van Aert, the peloton’s three finest classics riders ruled one of the most demanding days in their calendar, if not their career.

“It was one of the hardest races I ever did. It was really crazy,” Pogačar said after he sprinted to third. “I was enjoying it until 70K to go, and then I was just suffering until the finish line.”

A cruel Glasgow circuit that stripped riders raw

Arguably the four strongest riders in the classics peloton rose to the top Sunday. (Photo: Pauline Ballet UCI – Pool/Getty Images)

Pre-race recons last week saw the peloton split between disgust and despair at the labyrinthine 14km circuit they would race 10 times Sunday.

Almost 50 corners were separated by 200-meter sprints on uneven Glasgow roads. Road furniture, protruding barrier installations, and a mass of slippy white paint made it as brutal on the brain as it was on the legs.

Some called it the most ugly circuit they’d ever seen, others joked it was designed by a drunk.

Whether riders and spectators loved or loathed Glasgow’s criterium-like race course, there’s no denying it did what a world championships should do – it displayed the era’s dominant racers.

Just look at the final podium.

Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Pogačar have won more marquee races than the rest of the peloton put together and are no doubt the strongest one-day riders in the world right now.

With Mads Pedersen in fourth, the top four in Glasgow was the same quartet as the four fastest at the Tour of Flanders – one of the toughest races in the season.

“In the end, we were all dead, it was the sprint of the walking dead,” Pogačar said after he outkicked Pedersen for bronze. “I gave it all in the sprint but it was not a proper sprint. It was just who has anything left.”

Pogačar in collapse, Strava in meltdown

A mid-summer downpour added to the suffering Sunday. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

With only 51 finishers, Sunday’s road worlds was the second most attritional of the century. Only the storm-swept slog of Yorkshire 2019 delivered a smaller results sheet.

Outside contenders and classics thoroughbreds Christophe Laporte, Kasper Asgreen, and Fred Wright all pulled the plug early, and that was before the rain began to pour.

Pogačar suffered so hard that he had to be near-carried out of the post-race mixed zone. According to the UCI, Slovenia’s monument and grand tour supremo was “dizzy” and “about to collapse.”

A dive into Strava puts numbers to the suffer-fest.

USA’s Neilson Powless burned just shy of 6,000 calories while he churned a normalized power of 334 watts for over six hours.

Strapping Belgian powerhouse Jasper Stuyven basically blew the wiring of his power meter in his ride to sixth.

Stuyven burned 7,000 calories in total and raced around Glasgow for three and a half hours at a normalized power of 426W. For him, that’s 5.5 normalized watts per kilo.

Yes, five-point-five.

Jasper Stuyven’s Strava data from the 10 laps of Glasgow is pretty wild.

“Everybody knew the circuit was going to be insane,” Powless said.

“The further up you were, the easier it was. So everyone was just fighting as hard as they could to stay at the front because even if you had to make a really big effort to get to the front, it was much better being there. So everyone was just fighting for those first 20 spots.”

If variety is the spice of life, Glasgow delivered heat

Van der Poel thrived on the complex Glasgow race course. (Photo: Getty Images)

A 140-kilometer critérium wasn’t always the prettiest TV spectacle Sunday. It was disorienting, befuddling, and in need of a visual landmark to anchor the lap.

But it undoubtedly made for a true test of endurance, explosivity, focus, and grit.

“We all expected it was going to be like a crit for six hours, and that’s what it was,” Pogačar said. “When we arrived at the circuits it was insane, the speed on the climbs and through the corners.”

Broadcast pundits and armchair DSs either railed at or hailed Glasgow’s rainbow jersey maze.

It defied old-school ideas of what a world championships “should be” with a race Lawson Craddock joked on Strava was the “World Crit Champs.”

But a selling point of the road worlds is its variety.

There was a desert sprint in Doha in 2016 and only two years later, a mountain marathon in the Austrian Alps of Innsbruck.

Every year comes with a twist, and on most occasions, only the worthiest riders win. And this year, few could deny monument-master Mathieu is a fitting rainbow jersey.

“It was a hard course if you look at the riders that were there in the final. It was definitely worthy for a world championship because the strongest riders got in the front,” Van Aert said of the local lap.

“Let’s say it was good for one race, but maybe next time it would be good if it’s less technical.”

If variety is the spice of life, the Glasgow circuit came flavored with a strong serving of Scotch Bonnett.