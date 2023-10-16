Finding Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma’s Missing Monuments

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma have got a monument-shaped hole in their over-padded palmarès for 2023.

The team swept the grand tours with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, and Sepp Kuss, and the super-squad’s classics crew crushed five of the Belgian one-days of spring.

Add to that a haul of marquee stage-races, and Jumbo-Visma’s 67 wins for 2023 is a more or less perfect collection, right?

Not quite.

“The monuments are a gap,” team sport director Merijn Zeeman told Het Nieuwsblad. “The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in particular are very high on our wish-list.”

Jumbo-Visma’s “monument gap” can’t be attributed to a sole rider.

But there is one rider that suffers the loss more severely than his Paris-Roubaix-winning teammate Dylan van Baarle and European champion Christophe Laporte.

Sorry, Wout.

Van Aert professed earlier this month his season lacks a winning sparkle.

Five victories on the road for 2023 is his lowest haul since he joined the WorldTour in 2019, and one that stings in the context of nearly 20 trips to the lower steps of the podium this year alone.

“This is obviously not my best season ever, but it is also far from bad. It’s mediocre,” Van Aert told Het Laatste Nieuws earlier this month.

“Maybe it’s normal for once that things didn’t always go from peak to peak, and that there is an in-between year when things got a little more difficult.”

Go hard, go home, go hard again

Van Aert and Van der Poel were caught out by Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders. (Photo: DIRK WAEM/Belga/AFP via Getty))

Is it time for Van Aert – Jumbo-Visma’s classics centrepiece and perennial monument hound – to shake things up?

A Wout-styled opening stage to the Giro d’Italia could be the cornerstone of an all-new, more focussed approach for 2024. If it works, it might unlock the cobbled monuments both Van Aert and his team lust so hard for.

Van Aert recently told Gazzetta dello Sport he intends to make his debut at the Giro next year.

The chance at a career-first maglia rosa and two favourable time trials at the Italian tour have taken the Belgian’s eye and could open the door to a leaner, meaner race schedule.

This year, van Aert raced cyclocross through winter until early February, started on the road early March, and had barely any downtime until after gravel worlds this month.

His 2023 calendar didn’t amount to the most race-days of the WorldTour, but it did make for one of the most widespread race programs of the peloton.

No wonder the magic half-percent was missing.

“It’s not always easy. Everyone always wants me to win, but the one with the greatest desire to win is myself,” Van Aert said. “That starts with being in the right shape at the right time, and in that area I have already proven that I am often there. But that often also leads to me being ‘just not quite’.”

Racing through the classics and Giro before a reboot for the Olympic Games and a career-first Vuelta a España would blow fresh wind into Van Aert’s typically long-spanning, do-it-all season.

He’d have to sidestep the Tour de France for the first time since he hit the WorldTour in 2019, but a Paris-Roubaix cobblestone trophy or Olympic gold medal would more than make up.

Swiss knife, blunted?

Jumbo-Visma might have to let Van Aert skip the Tour to focus on the monuments and a career-first Giro.

While Van Aert made his name as the peloton’s sprint-winning, mountain climbing, TT-topping Swiss-knife, some of his closest rivals have refined their focus. And it worked.

Van Aert’s nemesis Mathieu van der Poel cherry-picked his program this year and came away with Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, and road worlds. Remco Evenepoel did similar, and he won Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

And Flanders-Lombardia winner Tadej Pogačar? He’s a one-in-a-generation rider that can’t be compared to.

Van Aert recently turned 29. He won’t always be able to hold his trademark eternal cyclocross-classics-Tour de France peak.

The exit from Jumbo-Visma of Van Aert’s long-time trainer Marc Lamberts offers the racer the perfect window to do something new.

Maybe 2024 is the time for Van Aert to peak only when he really needs to: The five weeks of Flanders, Roubaix, and the Grande Partenza, and then the Olympic Games and Vuelta a España.

Exploring new races at the Giro and Vuelta will keep Van Aert – one of Jumbo-Visma’s prime, long-signed assets – as fresh mentally as physically.

‘We will continue to work on realizing those dreams’

Van Aert was derailed by a puncture at Paris-Roubaix. (Photo: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma is intent on continuing the all-conquering pathway it blazed in 2023.

The exit of Roglič for Bora-Hansgrohe means grand tour dominance might not be so assured in 2024. And with that will come more pressure on the spring.

Jumbo-Visma might have to sacrifice Van Aert’s support at the Tour de France and give the Belgian the room to explore a new calendar if it wants to capture those “missing” monuments.

“In the Tour of Flanders we stumbled on Tadej Pogačar who stood out above the rest. In Roubaix, Wout got unlucky and you can’t say how it would have gone if that [puncture] hadn’t happened,” Zeeman said.

“In retrospect, we have intensively evaluated this and will continue to work on realizing those [monument] dreams in the coming years. And of course, Wout already won the monument Milan-San Remo in 2020.”

But for Van Aert and Jumbo-Visma, the post-pandemic, mid-summer Milan-San Remo seems a whole era ago.