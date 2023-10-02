Wout van Aert back to winning ways with victory at Coppa Bernocchi

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert added another “W” to his palmares Monday at the Italian fall classic at Coppa Bernocchi.

Jumbo-Visma dominated the 104th edition of the one-day race that’s part of the closing week of racing in Italy, and finished ahead of Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) and Andrea Bagioli (Soudal Quick-Step) to hit his fifth victory in 2023.

“It was an impressive performance of my teammates. We controlled the race from the start,” Van Aert said at the line. “We made the race hard for everyone, and we were able to have numbers in the final group. There was some pressure to finish off the sprint.”

Jumbo-Visma had three riders in the final group, and so did Soudal Quick-Step. Despite talk of a possible merger, the teams were rivals Monday.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step) tried to surprise the group with a surge with 2km to go, but Jan Tratnik quickly neutralized it to bring it in for reduced bunch sprint.

With Tiesj Benoot and Tratnik leading him out, Van Aert jumped long but was able to finish off the victory with all the pressure on his shoulders.

“We did what we didn’t want to do, and that was to sit on the wheel of Tiesj. I was on his wheel and I had to launch quite early, but I had the most power in the legs,” Van Aert said. “It just feels nice to finish it off again. Sometimes I have a whole team behind me, and I like to deliver. I had some near-misses this season that there’s a lot of talking about. It’s not always about how big the race, but how the feeling is, and today the feeling is great.”

Bagioli, who kicked to third, admitted there was no beating Van Aert on Monday.

“Jumbo-Visma made the race tough and controlled Julian’s attack in the final,” he said. “I tried to follow Van Aert in the sprint and get over the top of him, but that was virtually impossible. I don’t regret anything because I gave it my all.”

Van Aert will close out his road season at the 107th Gran Piemonte on Thursday, and race the UCI gravel world championships Sunday in Italy.