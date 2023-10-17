Zdenek Štybar confirms his WorldTour road career is over

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Zdenek Štybar, the Czech superstar won bridged over from cyclocross to elite men’s road racing, confirmed his WorldTour road racing career is over.

The 37-year-old posted a message on social media confirming that the Gree Tour of Guangxi is his final professional road race.

“The last WorldTour race of my career. Not really the way I did expect, but life would be boring if we can plan everything, right?” Stybar wrote. “Now is the time to sit down and think about the future.”

The Arctic Race of Norway was the Czech rider’s first race since surgery for iliac arteryendofibrosis in May. Speaking to Velo in August, Štybar admitted he was facing an uncertain future.

After joining Jayco-AlUla in January, Štybar only raced stage races at the Saudi Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico this spring.

After underperforming in the spring classics, the medical team decided it was time to operate.

Štybar said he could produce solid numbers in training, but felt blocked during racing.

“Before my surgery, I could my training and all my intervals, but in the racing, I could not react,” he said.

“It would be like cutting off your legs. You don’t have any blood flow in your legs because of the kinking of your arteries. I had it in both legs. Normally a rider would have it in just one leg, but I had it both legs.”

After a string of other health issues, including bouts with COVID-19 and surgery for cardiac arrhythmia in 2021, Štybar was uncertain if he would keep racing.

After being at the top of the sport for more than a decade, Štybar confirmed Tuesday his road racing career is over.

After winning the world cyclocross title, Štybar won 18 races across his road racing career.

Though he didn’t win one of cycling’s monuments, he won such races as Strade Bianche and E3 Saxo Bank, as well as won stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Štybar joined the WorldTour in 2011 with Quick-Step, and joined Jayco-AlUla on a one-year deal for 2023.

He did not reveal what he hopes to do next.