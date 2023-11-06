How Fast Can Pro Cyclists Run? According to Strava in the Off-Season, Pretty Fast

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

How fast can a pro cyclist run? Just scroll through Strava during the off-season to find out.

Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, and Romain Bardet are just a few leading names from the pro peloton who have been logging running activities on Strava through recent weeks.

Evenepoel uploaded a handful of runs along the Santa Monica beachfront at a pace that would translate to a seriously respectable 3:15 marathon.

Lilian Calmejane crushed a mountain half-marathon in a time to make any serious amateur runner envious, and Bardet has been stacking sub-seven-minute miles in snowy central France.

Meanwhile, regular runner Van Aert has been tapping out some speedy Ks in prep for the forthcoming cyclocross season.

Also read:

Pulling on a pair of running shoes is part of many riders’ off-season rituals.

During early winter, the peloton banishes the bike, blows out on burgers, and re-sets the brain.

But there’s only so long a professional athlete can sit still.

Running makes for the easy escape route from the angst of time away from training – and it turns out pro riders are pretty fast.

Tour de France podium-finisher Adam Yates once beat the revered three-hour barrier in the autumnal Barcelona marathon, and Tom Pidcock has logged a [now contested] time of 13:24 over 5km – a mark that made him just a few seconds slower than the British record holder.

“Apparently this is very quick,” Pidcock joked at the time.

It’s all a far throw from a few decades ago when any off-bike activity was deemed off-limits.

“Riders now are much more all-round athletes,” Jumbo-Visma performance director Mathieu Heijboer told Velo.

“Instead of only ever cycling, we’re encouraging running, hiking, swimming, cross-country skiing, especially in the off-season. Doing a range of activities is good for them mentally, and physically.”

Beating back bone density issues

Van der Poel and Van Aert need to be fast on their feet for cyclocross season. (Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s no surprise Pidcock, Van Aert, and their cyclocross archrival Mathieu van der Poel trade cycling cleats for running shoes at this time of year. Those three are going to spend the coming months careering through mud with their bikes on their backs, after all.

But teams like Jumbo-Visma are increasingly encouraging a moderate amount of off-season running to all of their athletes.

“I really support riders running. It makes them more robust, less injury-prone, and it’s good for their bones. We really want to make them complete athletes, not just riders,” team trainer Heijboer said.

The non-weight-bearing, energy-intensive nature of cycling means any high-volume rider is prone to bone conditions like osteoporosis and osteopenia. Research recently conducted by the Dutch HAN University of Applied Sciences concluded that two-thirds of professional cyclists had poor bone density.

Cross-training activities like running, weight-lifting, and skiing help beat back bad bone health.

For every rider that’s running this winter, there will be some that choose cross-country skiing or hiking instead. And the season-long program of weight training continues, albeit with more plates on the bar.

Getting a buzz, off of the bike

Evenepoel blows off the off-season cobwebs with a morning run.

The winter months can be tricky times for WorldTour pros. After a few weeks of welcoming some time off the bike and getting back on the beers and burgers, the exercise-endorphin-itch returns.

Running gives a time-efficient buzz that keeps the endurance engine humming and the exercise-guilt gremlins at bay.

And most importantly, it doesn’t compromise a cyclist’s carefully planned time away from riding. A spell out of the saddle is crucial to keeping even the most committed athlete motivated through the long season to come.

“I like to do other things besides cycling,” Evenepoel said last winter. “I used to run a lot as a footballer and I still love it.”

Grand tour star Primož Roglič has come to love running so much that he does it almost every day – even during the Tour de France [insert joke here about Chris Froome on Ventoux].

Why did Chris Froome run? Because he’s a competitor. In football terms “see ball, get ball”. #instinct #sbstdf pic.twitter.com/sifQ4GkAS0 — Matthew Keenan (@mwkeenan) July 15, 2016

“Guys like Wout and Primož have run all their lives, so as long as they’re not running hard in the race season, I’m happy,” Heijboer said. “Of course, I’m cautious if someone wants to start running from scratch – that’s for winter.”

As Heijboer says, winter is when running happens for most riders.

Just ask those who only return to their runners when the bike racing is done. Bardet, Calmejane, Evenepoel, and even former elite track runner Michael Woods, keep the two activities far apart.

From the pro peloton to the running podium

Tom Dumoulin finished 20th at the Amsterdam half marathon last month.

Many former pros have come to fully embrace life in running shoes when they step away from the peloton.

The 2017 Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin last month ran a super-fast time at the Amsterdam half-marathon to finish 20th overall, while Canadian retiree Christian Meier won the disgustingly gruelling 153km TDS (Les Traces du Duc de Savoy) Alpine ultramarathon earlier in the summer.

Freddy Ovett, who raced for L39ION of Los Angeles before he turned to life as a gravel privateer was once a junior middle distance champion, and his father won Olympic gold in the 800m.

Ovett Jr. maintained a running habit through his pro career, and this weekend ran a supremely impressive 2:37 at the New York City marathon – good for 123rd overall in a pack of 51,000 runners.

And guess who else was running New York? Ineos Grenadiers racer Michał Kwiatkowski.

“My teammates totally think I’m nuts,” Ovett told Outside Online last year when he was riding for L39ION.

“People assume it’s performance-based, and yes, obviously I want to do that, but honestly I just enjoy running. And once you get to a certain level, running is just a beautiful thing that you can go out and do anywhere in the world if you just have a pair of running shoes.”

Of course, for every running nut in the peloton like Ovett, there are most likely just as many that feel running is indeed, “nuts”.