MyWhoosh: The Ultimate Guide

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MyWhoosh shocked the world when they were announced as the hosts of the next three UCI eSport World Championships.

Most cyclists, journalists, and pundits believed that Zwift dominated the indoor cycling industry. And in truth, they were. Zwift has millions of users, and enough funding to back the first editions of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

That was a huge undertaking, and so was the Zwift Concept Bike, which was leaked earlier this year. But that idea, and some others, have fallen apart. Nevertheless, Zwift has remained an indoor cycling powerhouse catering to cyclists of all ages and abilities. There are literally thousands of workouts to choose from, races and workouts available 24/7/365, and thousands of users on the app every single day.

So, where did MyWhoosh come from? Most cyclists had never heard of it until the eSports World’s announcement, which was a bit of a surprise, considering there is a “Whoosh” logo printed on the lower back of Tadej Pogačar’s jersey and all the riders of UAE-Team Emirates.

UAE Team Emirates riders at the 2023 Tour de France team presentation with a MyWhoosh Sponsorship front and center. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In this article, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about MyWhoosh. From elite-level racing to world-class workouts and training plans, MyWhoosh has it all. And the best part: it’s entirely free.

Also read: Zwift Adds 19km of New Roads to Watopia

What is MyWhoosh and how does it work?

MyWhoosh is an indoor cycling app that simulates real-life cycling. Users can pair their smart trainer with the app, and start riding right away.

Here is a 3-step guide to get started on MyWhoosh: How It Works

The app is available on iOS, Android, and PC, and you only need three things to get started:

Bike Smart trainer or Smart bike Device to run the MyWhoosh app*

*MyWhoosh.com has an entire list of compatible devices that support the MyWhoosh app

One of the main downsides to MyWhoosh is that you’ll need a fairly high-end device to support the app. Due to its high-end graphics and fast functionality, the MyWhoosh app will crash if you try to use it on an incompatible device.

How much does MyWhoosh cost?

MyWhoosh is absolutely free – there’s no catch. You can download it right now.

How to get started with user customization

Account Avatar customization MyWhoosh bikes, wheels XP points and levels

Like other indoor cycling apps, MyWhoosh features avatar, bike, and wheel customization. You can also level up by riding more kilometers/miles, though the levels don’t unlock anything (yet).

What equipment do I need?

MyWhoosh is compatible with most indoor smart trainers and smart bikes. But it is a good idea to check their list of recommended smart equipment.

There are higher equipment requirements for the Sunday Race Club (more on that below), which is MyWhoosh’s prize-money-touting racing series.

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

There are only three essential pieces of equipment for MyWhoosh, but we recommend adding a few more items to help you create the best indoor trainer setup:

Bike

Smart trainer or smart bike

Device to run the MyWhoosh app

Fan

Towel

Water bottle

Trainer mat

Real and virtual worlds and courses

One of the best features of the MyWhoosh app is its incredible graphics. Nothing comes close to the crisp landscape, smooth road surfaces, and beautiful skyscrapers displayed in the MyWhoosh worlds.

When it comes to real-world simulation, there is no indoor cycling app that looks better than MyWhoosh. The avatars ride like the professional cyclists you see on TV. When climbing out of the saddle, the avatar’s movement is life-like.

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

There are currently five worlds in MyWhoosh and a total of 54 routes. Here’s the breakdown:

Arabia: 17 routes

Colombia: 11 routes

Australia: 7 routes

Alula: 12 routes

Belgium: 7 routes

Each world contains a variety of routes, from pan-flat to mountainous. There are even some long routes for those who like to challenge their endurance on the indoor trainer. The Arabian Knights route, for example, is the longest route on MyWhoosh, covering 100.5 km and 1,936 meters of elevation.

MyWhoosh races

It is clear that MyWhoosh’s number-one focus is the growth of elite and professional eSport Cycling. So it should come as no surprise that they’re mostly widely known for their racing series, the Sunday Race Club (SRC). Offering thousands of dollars every week, SRC is certainly the most affluent series in eSport Cycling.

There is also the Tune-Up Tuesday series, which offers weekly races in three different time slots. Tune-Up Tuesday also offers prizes, though they are not as extravagant as SRC’s.

Another one of MyWhoosh’s standout qualities is its drafting algorithm. MyWhoosh’s drafting algorithm is like no other. Zwift just updated to Pack Dynamics 4.1, Wahoo X RGT has corners and braking, and other platforms have their own algorithms.

The MyWhoosh drafting algorithm is completely unique – it is not as smooth as Zwift’s, and it is not as jerky in the corners as Wahoo X RGT’s. Instead, the MyWhoosh drafting algorithm is…how could I describe it? It is best learned through practice.

During many SRC races, riders have gotten dropped on the flats or descents when they fell just a few meters out of the draft. Racing on MyWhoosh requires a high level of focus for over an hour. One mistake, and you could be out of the draft and off the back. New riders can waste hundreds of watts surging through the field and then dropping towards the back.

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

Personally, I don’t have any complaints. The MyWhoosh drafting algorithm must be learned and practiced, just like doing course recon and learning crucial climbs on any course.

Still, MyWhoosh is working on a major overhaul to its drafting algorithm. No dates have been released, but I would expect an update before the UCI eSport World Championships. There are no promises, but it would make sense.

Also read: Esports League and National Championships Qualifiers Begin in December on Zwift

UCI eSport World Championships

The 2024 UCI eSport World Championships will be held live in person in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This will be the first time that the UCI eSport World Championships have been held in person, and it will be quite the journey for most athletes to get there.

MyWhoosh has yet to decide how many athletes will be in person in Abu Dhabi. But if I know anything about MyWhoosh, the live production of the UCI eSport World Championships will be an incredible spectacle.

In fact, MyWhoosh has already organized multiple in-person events in the UAE, including Dubai Sports World.

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the 2024 UCI eSport World Championships. But we hope that MyWhoosh will be able to share more in the coming weeks.

Performance Verification

One of the biggest complaints about MyWhoosh is the crazy performances of riders in Sunday Race Club. Speaking from personal experience — I’ve been racing on MyWhoosh for two-plus years — I truly believe that MyWhoosh is the cleanest platform in men’s eSport Cycling; I can’t speak to the women’s races and performances. But as you’ll see, MyWhoosh has the most robust performance verification system of any virtual cycling platform.

Take one detailed look at the MyWhoosh Ruleset and Technical Guide for SRC, and you will learn more than you ever thought possible about virtual bike racing. There are strict weigh-in procedures, smart trainer and dual recording requirements, and a new Power Passport test for every SRC rider.

(There are many other rules that you can read for yourself — the MyWhoosh Ruleset is 30 pages long, and the Technical Guide is 26 pages long.)

MyWhoosh is very open about its performance verification systems, and how hard it is to catch cheaters. Though the performance verification system is proprietary, MyWhoosh has published as many details as they can share about their system. You can read more about them here.

In fact, MyWhoosh said that it is much harder to verify Cat 3 and Cat 4 riders than it is the Cat 1 and Cat 2 riders. Lower-level riders simply have less data and history to analyze, whereas Cat 1 and 2 riders probably have Strava, TrainingPeaks, and power data from the past five-plus years.

Regarding categorization, MyWhoosh uses a dynamic model that aims to create the fairest and most legitimate racing for all. Most of their process remains behind the scenes, but it is great to see a platform that uses more than wattage and FTP to categorize riders for racing.

Workouts and Training Plans

MyWhoosh offers 730+ workouts, including those from Tadej Pogačar, UAE-Team Emirates, and UAE Team ADQ. You can choose from Tempo or Endurance workouts to Threshold or VO2 max workouts, written by World Tour coaches.

You can also choose from a wide variety of structured training plans, which you can view in the calendar in the MyWhoosh app.

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

Growing the MyWhoosh Community

Alongside professional-level racing, MyWhoosh is intensely focused on growing its community. MyWhoosh just introduced MyWhoosh Community Rides in late August, which are group rides organized by an individual MyWhoosh user.

You can go in and fill out the MyWhoosh Community Ride Form yourself, even adding bots to help pace your ride. The MyWhoosh Community is growing quickly, especially since many of the SRC teams have started organizing weekly group rides.

What makes MyWhoosh stand out?

First off, MyWhoosh is free. You won’t have to pay a monthly fee to access the app, its library of workouts, or even the Sunday Race Club.

Second, MyWhoosh seems to be focused on elite and professional-level racing. By the way, this is the part of the article that is my opinion: Based on MyWhoosh’s commitment to the UCI eSport World Championships, fully-funded racing, and live in-person events, it’s safe to say that they are focused on elite racing. In fact, MyWhoosh wants to create professional-level virtual racing. That is, providing the funding and platform for riders to make a living from eSport Cycling.

Of course, the MyWhoosh community is important as well, but it is not the main focus of the company. Zwift, on the other hand, is growing its user base as wide as possible. They want middle-aged women to try a group ride, junior riders to try their first virtual race, or elderly cyclists to try an ERG mode workout for the first time in their lives.

Zwift’s philosophy is certainly working, and there are millions of Zwifters who shout their appreciation from the rooftops every day.

MyWhoosh, in my opinion, wants to turn virtual cycling into a professional sport. They want live in-person events, huge prize pools, and the biggest names in eSport Cycling. Their commitment to growing the power and scope of virtual cycling is like nothing I’ve ever seen.

What’s next for MyWhoosh?

(Photo: MyWhoosh)

The UCI eSport World Championships will be held on MyWhoosh for the next three years, but we don’t exactly know when – MyWhoosh is expected to announce the dates of the UCI eSport World Championship Qualifiers and UCI eSport World Championships in the coming weeks.

What we do know is that the UCI eSport World Championships will be held in person in Abu Dhabi. So, if you think you have any chance of being invited to the UCI eSport World Championships, get your passport ready.