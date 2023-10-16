Want to Know How a Pro Cyclist Trains? Just ask.

Being the best at anything takes grit, persistence, and a can-do attitude. The same principles are true when it comes to training as a professional cyclist or competitor in the LifeTime Grand Prix series. But there’s a catch—to race professionally you also have to optimize your recovery, fuel your body with high-quality nutrition, and learn to have some fun along the way. For sage advice on what it takes to race professionally, we talked to cyclists and Kodiak athletes Keegan Swenson and Alex Howes. Here’s what they had to say:

Outside: What has been your favorite experience while racing the LifeTime Grand Prix series?

Keegan Swenson: My favorite part about racing the LifeTime Grand Prix has been racing a high level of competition in the states. For so long, it felt like the competitive off-road scene in the United States was pretty divided between cross-country MTB racing and gravel. The LifeTime Grand Prix series has really brought everyone together and helped raise the level—making the racing a lot of fun.

Keegan Swenson at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB. (Photo: Wil Matthews Photo)

Alex Howes: This year my favorite part of racing the LifeTime Grand Prix has been the opportunity to bring my family along for the ride. In the past, I was on the road nearly 300 days a year. I’m still on the move an awful lot, but we bought a travel trailer and have been bouncing around the country as one happy, crazy circus. A neurotic dog and a rambunctious toddler don’t exactly create the ideal race/training environment, but I’m incredibly grateful to have so many high-level races here on U.S. soil that we can travel to together.

Alex Howes (Photo: Lauren Pandolfi, Kodiak)

How do you help your body recover from challenging training days and races?

Swenson: To recover from big training and race days, I try to make sure nutrition and sleep are at the top of the priority list. Stretching has also become a big part of my routine the last few years—the practice seems to help keep everything recover better! Kodiak has helped on the nutrition front by making sure I have quick, easy access to healthy whole grains and quality protein sources. Peak Oatmeal only takes a couple minutes to prepare, checks all the nutrition boxes, and tastes delicious. It is a hard one to beat for a quick healthy breakfast on a travel day or early morning training day.

Howes: Recovery is as much a mindset as it is an act. In this season of life, I don’t get the same opportunities to focus on recovery like I used to, but making the conscious decision to back off and take a few breaths throughout the day helps me shift from a reactive to a proactive mindset. Most importantly, when the day is done—it’s done. No late-night emails, revenge bedtime, or putzin’ around in the garage. I put it all away mentally and physically and really savor my beauty rest.

Alex Howes at the Fat Pursuit in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. (Photo: Lauren Pandolfi, Kodiak)

What advice do you have for someone who is training for a race?

Swenson: Consistency is definitely the key. You don’t have to nail every workout, but if you go out and get some work done every day, you will be a lot happier on race day. Make sure to leave enough time for sleep and proper nutrition, too! All that training is useless if you are not recovering from it. Lastly, you need to have some fun. Find ways to train that keep you stoked!

Howes: Seek out people who lift you up and strive to be a positive force in other people’s lives. There is no better way to improve at anything than to be part of a group striving for the same outcomes. Find challenges that scare you. Beyond that, do your best to nail the basics of proper nutrition, particularly during and after training. My go-tos for convenience are two Kodiak Chewy Bars per hour and a packet of Peak Oatmeal—both taste great and give me the energy I need to perform at my best.

When big days are on the horizon, fuel up with Kodiak Peak Oatmeal. (Photo: Lauren Pandolfi, Kodiak)

Get the miles in and practice the skills you need to get through. On race day, when you start questioning yourself, just remember that deep down inside, the remnants of your primal ancestors are still flowing through your veins. They ran over mountains to catch large, furry four-legged creatures and ate them raw. You can keep pedaling to the finish line.

