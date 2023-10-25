Zwift Adds 19km of New Roads to Watopia 

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There’s a whole new world to explore in Zwift, cycling’s most popular virtual training software.

Or, a new road rather. Zwift has added a new 19 kilometer stretch of road to the Southern Coast of its Watopia map, greatly expanding the world and available routes.

The new road is relatively flat and connects with two existing roads in Watopia: Fuego Flats in the northeast and the Mayan Jungle in the southwest. It contains four new sprint segments as well: Stoneway Spring, Acropolis Sprint, Sasquatch Spring, and Woodland Sprint.

The Watopia map is greatly expanded with the addition of the Southern Coast road. (Photo: Zwift)

Additionally, the new road has allowed Zwift to construct eight new routes ranging from 6.5km to 48.9km that use a mix of existing roads and the expansion.

The new routes are: Coast Crusher (34 kilometers and 172 meters of ascent), The Big Ring (48 kilometers and 268 meters of ascent), Accelerate to Elevate (41 kilometers and 1,152 meters of ascent finishing atop the Alpe du Zwift), Shorelines and Summits (46 kilometers and 776 meters of climbing including the Epic KOM), Sugar Cookie (33 kilometers and 250 meters of climbing), Going Coastal (16 kilometers and 63 meters of climbing), Temple Trek (6 kilometers and 25 meters of climbing), and Canopies and Coastlines (22 kilometers and 124 meters of climbing).

True to form for Zwift, the new expansion includes distinct new places to visit, including a fishing village called Google Springs. Farther down there’s a dense forest along a rocky coast and a community called Ciudad La Cumbre at the base of the KOM climb that is accessible only by tunnels. Next, riders come to the Mayan village of Sandy Coast in the jungle before reaching the Mayan Passage, which links the Southern Coast to the Mayan Jungle at the new road’s southwestern end.

Ciudad La Cumbre is a new place to explore in Watopia. (Photo: Zwift)

The Southern Coast expansion is part of the new 1.51 release of Zwift that is rolling out starting today and will be available to all by Friday.

The new road however will not be available to ride until October 30, during the fifth stage of the Tour of Watopia. After that event concludes, users will need to be at least level 10 to ride the new road and routes that include it. Zwift says to expect more roads to stem off of the new coastal road in the future, opening access to more of Watopia.