Indoor cycling has never been more popular, and it shows no sign of slowing down. The virtual world now meets the real world with steering, pedaling, braking, crosswinds, and even climbing.

Zwift is the most popular indoor cycling platform in the world, counting over one million subscribers after hitting its stride at the peak of the pandemic. But if you’ve never ridden on Zwift before, you’re not alone.

Despite its incredible popularity, there are millions of cyclists who have never ridden on Zwift. Complete beginners may be overwhelmed by the vast amount of wireless connections, different worlds to choose from, and races and events to ride.

In this article, we’ll give you our Top 10 Zwift tips for beginner cyclists. From smart trainers to remote control fans, we’ll help you enjoy your time exploring the world’s most popular virtual cycling app.

1. Start with the right equipment

Before we get into Pace Partners and Zwift races, we need to start with the basic connections. Here’s how to ensure your equipment is properly connected for your first Zwift ride.

This is what you need to get started on Zwift:

Bike or smart bike Trainer or set of rollers Wireless sensor that measures your power or cadence. (A smart trainer measures power and cadence automatically. With a bike, you can use a power meter, speed sensor, or cadence sensor.)

2. Download the Zwift app

Zwift is a virtual training app that is available on iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Apple TV, iPads, smartphones, and other tablets. You can download it for free, just like any other app, and pair Zwift to your devices through wireless communication: Bluetooth or ANT+.

The sensors you use — smart trainer, power meter, cadence sensor, etc. — will automatically search for Zwift once they are turned on. Simply tap or click on the Zwift app, and your device will be connected.

3. Get started with the Zwift Companion app

The Zwift Companion app is your best friend when it comes to connecting with the Zwift community. Available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, the Zwift Companion app helps you control Zwift from your smartphone.

In the Zwift Companion app, you will find races and workouts, your activity feed and list of friends, training plans, chats, and more.

4. Stay cool with a fan and towel

You will get very hot, very fast, while riding an indoor trainer. Stay cool with a powerful fan (or three) aimed at your core. Overheating is one of the top performance killers in cycling, and riding an indoor trainer is no exception.

Pro tip: buy a remote control plug for your fan — they are less than $10 — so that you can start your fan while riding rather than having to pause your ride after a few minutes.

A sweatband and towel will help keep moisture out of your eyes and prevent you from ruining the floor beneath your trainer. We recommend that serious indoor cyclists drape a towel over their handlebars to prevent component corrosion from hundreds of hours of dripping sweat.

5. Get a sweat-proof pair of wireless headphones

Whether you are listening to Beethoven or watching Rocky III, your housemates and neighbors will appreciate you wearing a pair of wireless headphones. You don’t need to splurge a week’s salary either — you can find high-quality, sweat-proof wireless headphones for under $50.

Saving money with wired headphones might feel good at first, but that is until you accidentally yank your phone to the floor after catching the cord with your fingers.

6. Find your first Zwift training plan

The best way to improve your fitness is through structured training. That means consistent workouts, specific rest days, and high-intensity interval sessions that will help you reach your goals.

Zwift takes the guesswork out of training by providing hundreds of training plans to every single one of its subscribers. You can search for event-specific training plans and filter through training plans based on the amount of time you have to ride each week.

You can even complete your workouts in a group, which is a game-changer for cyclists who soak up the motivation of group rides.

7. Try out a Zwift Pace Partner

One of Zwift’s most successful add-ons is the addition of Pace Partners, which serve as 24/7/365 group ride leaders. These bots are colorful avatars that ride endless laps around various Zwift worlds and routes.

Each pace partner follows a specific W/kg pace, which includes rides for complete beginners (1.1 W/kg) up to seasoned cyclists (4.2 w/kg). What is W/kg?

8. Measure your FTP in watts per kilo (W/kg)

FTP, or Functional Threshold Power, is a key measure of your cycling fitness. Zwift estimates your FTP as the best average power you could theoretically sustain for an hour, such as 200 watts. The stronger you are, the higher your FTP.

On Zwift, your speed is mainly determined by your current power (watts) divided by your weight (kg). This number is known as your watts per kilogram, or w/kg. You can see your w/kg on the right side of the Zwift screen, as well as the w/kg of the riders around you.

Zwift automatically calculates your FTP from your first few rides. As a beginner, you don’t need to worry about doing a 20-minute power test on Zwift.

From there, your FTP is used to calculate the intensity of your workouts and provide you with a category for Zwift events and races. If your FTP is 2.5 w/kg, for example, you are a ‘C category’ rider on Zwift, and you will be matched up with riders of a similar ability.

9. Explore everything Zwift has to offer

After thousands of hours of riding on Zwift, there are still training plans, workouts, and events I have yet to explore. The options are endless, the Zwift community never stops growing, and new events, series, and challenges are announced every week.

One thing is for sure — you will never run out of things to do on Zwift. With just the workouts alone, Zwift boasts a library of over 2,000.

Fun fact: if you did 12 hours of Zwift workouts every day, only stopping to sleep, it would take you over three months to finish them all (yes, I actually did the math).

10. Don’t be afraid to test your limits

One of the best aspects of indoor cycling is the lack of pressure. On Zwift, there is no guilt in dropping from a group ride, failing a workout, or cutting your ride short. There is more freedom in the virtual world to test your limits and push yourself farther than you’ve ever gone before.

If you cramp or bonk like there’s no tomorrow, you can just unclip and lay on the floor until you muster the strength to rise again.

Zwift also allows you to adjust your FTP bias in the middle of a workout, which means you can lower your target wattage by 10 percent to help you through your workout.

Conclusion: Zwift tips for beginner cyclists

The Zwift community is undoubtedly what separates it from other virtual cycling platforms. Whether you are a complete newbie or an experienced cyclist who has never been on Zwift, there is so much to learn and explore in this virtual world.

You can use our beginner’s guide to get started on Zwift, and feel free to come back to it if you run out of ideas. The options are truly endless, and the community keeps on growing.

It doesn’t take much to get started on Zwift, and once you start scrolling through their massive workout library, you’ll never run out of things to try.