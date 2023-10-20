Ruth Edwards Returns to the Pro Peloton with Human Powered Health

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Ruth Edwards (née Winder) will return to professional road racing next season after penning a contract with Human Powered Health for 2024.

The 30-year-old “retired” from the peloton at the end of the 2021 season, but she’s spent the last two seasons off-road, including gravel and mountain bike. Her love for the bike clearly hadn’t gone away and she soon felt the urge to be back in the road bunch again.

Edwards is the first new rider signing for Human Powered Health and only the second rider on its roster for 2024 as the team looks to revamp itself after a challenging season. The squad announced earlier this week about its plans to expand and confirmed the signing of new sport director Giorgia Bronzini.

“This is an exciting new adventure for me,” Edwards said. “I don’t think I had a plan necessarily. I was just really missing it and it has been fun to watch women’s cycling grow and for me in particular, I thought I’d just rather live without any regrets.

“I’m excited about working with a team that fully understands the athlete as a performer, physically and mentally, and that tying everything together is the way you get the best out of someone. As a human, but also as a professional athlete.”

Also read:

Though Edwards was born in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, she grew up in California and now lives in Colorado.

In an interview with Velo last month, Ruth Edwards described her retirement as more of a “sabbatical” and had spoken of her plans to get back into professional racing. When she announced her retirement in the summer of 2021, Edwards spoke about how she was struggling with missing home.

Having had two years to consider her future and spend more time with her family, she is raring to go for 2024.

“I’m very excited to have the opportunity to race the biggest events,” she said. “The Giro d’Italia Donne is also getting bigger and there’s now a true Vuelta a España so the calendar has changed a lot in the last two years in a really cool way.

“Hopefully I will be able to use what I’ve learned about myself to be a better athlete,” she said. “In the past, the never-ending cycle of racing meant that I just needed to be home and then I realized how much I loved racing my bike. I felt that a lot of my identity was tied to it, and I didn’t know what would happen if I stopped racing my bike. Now, with Human Powered Health I can go back and feel secure and that this is something I love to do.

“It means that when I stop again, my life will always be there, and I don’t have to be scared to leave and I think that’s really powerful to be here 100 percent.”

This season saw Human Powered Health locked in a fight to keep their WorldTour license after starting the season as the lowest-ranked of the top-tier teams. The collapse of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team and the merging of Jayco-AlUla and Liv Racing TeqFind effectively saved the squad from demotion, though it did enjoy a far more successful season than it had in 2022.

With all but one of the team’s riders being out of contract at the end of this year, Human Powered Health is effectively rebuilding the squad from the ground up. Ruth Edwards will join the team as its primary general classification rider.

“It’s important to keep the American culture in an American team,” performance manager Kenny Latomme said. “The level is super high now, but she believes she can do it. Two years ago she was always close to Vollering in the results but we will see in the early season and then she will be our GC leader.”