Simac Ladies Tour prologue: Charlotte Kool fends off Lotte Kopecky for opening leader’s jersey

Chatlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich) kicked for victory in the opening prologue of the Simac Ladies Tour, going faster than Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) and fending off a late charge from Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Markus set the first mark to beat when she went faster than Elisa Balasmo (Lidl-Trek) in Tuesday’s super-flat, lightning-fast 2.4km prologue through the center of Ede.

Kool was a relatively late starter and railed the twisting VO2 Max-effort leg burner, beating Markus’ time by four seconds with a time of 3:04 (47kph).

Track, classics and now climber star Kopecky followed soon behind Kool, and all eyes were on the road world champion for the win. However, Kopecky couldn’t match the explosiveness of the Dutch sprinter’s ride, leaving her in third overall.

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) rolled out for her last race before retirement early in the day and finished 12th, nine seconds back.

The first road stage of the race arrives Wednesday with a 139km sprinter’s course into Gennep.

With more than a half-dozen sprint wins already in her 2023 palmarès, Kool could be poised to score back-to-back victories at her home tour.