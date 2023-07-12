American Criterium Cup: Skylar Schneider and Ty Magner win Boise Twilight Criterium

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The American Criterium Cup hits its mid-way point in Boise, Idaho, and the Boise Twilight Criterium, presented by Bailey Glasser. The course is another fast four-corner crit, where the speed was high, as was the heat, with the temperature nearing 100 degrees.

Women’s Race

In the women’s race, an early five-rider break driven by Alexis Ryan of L39ion of Los Angeles stayed away for nearly two-thirds of the race, finally being brought back by a determined peloton led the Miami Nights, who saw trouble if the break succeeded. A massive effort from Verna Eberhart of the Miami Nights brought it all back together. With six laps to go, L39ion’s Skylar Schneider attacked solo, immediately distancing the field, and powered to the finish, winning her third Boise Twilight in a row. Miami Night’s Paola Munoz took second, which gained her enough points to take the Selle Italia Leaders jersey from her teammate, Andrea Cyr.

Kim Lucie of DNA Pro Cycling has a lock on the Green and easily defended her lead as the sprint points leader.

Women’s P/1/2 Overall

Full results.

MUNOZ, Paola: Miami Nights 326 CYR, Andrea: Miami Nights 313 SCHNEIDER, Samantha: L39ION of Los Angeles 244 SCHBEIDER, Sklyar: L39ION of Los Angeles 239 HALAMEK, Stephanie: Unattached 177

Women’s P/1/2 Sprint

Full results.

LUCIE, Kimberly: DNA PRO CYCLING 100 BRECK, Holy: DNA PRO CYCLING 40 ZAVETA, Erica: Denver Disruptors 35 PLESSING, Rachel: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 35 CUMMINS, Olivia: DNA PRO CYCLING 30

Men’s Race

The men’s race was fast, with speeds over 30 mph, preventing anyone from getting away. For 70 minutes in nearly 100-degree heat, it was heading toward a field sprint, where L39ion of Los Angeles’ Ty Magner played the field perfectly, taking the leadout from teammate Tyler Williams and snagging a repeat victory.

In a heated battle for the ACC series lead, ACG’s Danny Summerhill and Miami Nights’ Alfredo Rodriguez marked each other early. A crash on the back side resulted in Rodriguez switching bikes with teammate Clever Martinez. However, Rodriquez never regained his position. Summerhill took third in the race, re-taking the Leaders jersey and keeping the Green Sprint jersey, distancing himself further from that competition.

Men’s P/1 Overall

Full results.

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 342 RODRIGUEZ, Alfredo: Miami Nights 317 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 210 MAGNER, Ty: L39ION of Los Angeles 181 WILLIAMS, Justin: L39ION of Los Angeles 173

Men’s P/1 Sprint

Full results.

SUMMERHILL, Danny: ACG 130 KALABA, Dusan: ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK 45 HARDIN, Will: Project Echelon Racing 25 GOMEZ, Bryan: Miami Nights 20 GIBBONS, Thomas: Automatic | Abus 20

Race Video Highlights

Next Race Preview

The American Criterium Cup racing continues next in Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Criterium. Expect another hot round of racing as the Leaderboard is getting crowded and anything can happen.

The Salt Lake Criterium will be streamed live. The pro races from 6-9 will be live streamed here on Outside Watch and through links at saltlakecriterium.com.