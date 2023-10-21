‘So Happy to Be Alive’: Heart Problems Force Two More Pro Cyclists into Early Retirement

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Two more top pro cyclists were forced to hang up their wheels ahead of time this week due to heart problems.

Wesley Kreder (32) rode out of the peloton after he recently had a heart attack. Niklas Eg (28) called it quits after he suffered unprovoked heart rate spikes while on a training ride.

The news comes only weeks after Jumbo-Visma rouleur Nathan van Hooydonck was pushed into retirement by a heart muscle anomaly.

“After my heart incident, I told myself I could return to the highest level and do races. But my doctor has informed me that the best, and wisest, solution is to stop,” said Kreder, who spent his last two seasons with Cofidis.

Kreder suffered a heart attack in August while in bed and woke up in a hospital ward. At the time, his team called an end to his season and Kreder said he was “so happy to be alive.”

The Dutchman took the difficult decision Monday to put a premature end to his time as a racer.

“I know the sacrifices you have to make and the physical shape necessary to compete at the highest level, and this is not compatible with what I experienced,” Kreder said. “The decision was not easy to make, but when I look at my children, my family, I know I’ve done what I had to do.”

Kreder was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. It’s not so clear-cut for Eg, who is still looking for answers about his cardiac issues.

“Of course you want an explanation and a clarification, but I haven’t really been able to get that yet. So that uncertainty doesn’t make it any more fun,” Eg told Danish outlet Herning Folkeblad. “It has been a tough process.”

Eg spent a number of years at Trek-Segafredo before he switched to Uno-X last winter. His contract with the Scandi crew wasn’t renewed this summer after a bumpy season, but the Dane had seemed intent to carry on.

Eg is now waiting on further tests and uncertain what he will do next.

The affliction of endurance sport?

Colbrelli retired only 18 months after he won Roubaix. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Heart conditions are nothing new among top-level cyclists, and experts have long been investigating cardiac issues in elite endurance athletes.

Earlier this year, veteran cobble-basher Sep Vanmarcke suffered arryhtmias and was found to have scar tissues on his heart. He quit ahead of time due to a high risk of further problems.

The news of Eg and Kreder’s retirements this week comes almost exactly one year after Sonny Colbrelli was forced to end his time in the peloton. The former Paris-Roubaix champion dramatically collapsed at Tour of Catalunya and was later fitted with a defibrillator.

Gianni Meersman, Michael Rogers, and Johan Vansummeren are among other notable names that were forced to stop racing in the past decade due to cardiac abnormalities.

Some recent studies conclude that going too hard or too long can damage your heart forever. The UCI made it mandatory that teams conduct heart rate testing, ECGs, and ultrasound scans on their riders as part of regular health checks.

More insight into any potential links between endurance sport and heart complications won’t come soon enough.