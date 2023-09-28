So long, farewell: From Annemiek van Vleuten to Tyler Wiles the riders retiring from women’s peloton in 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The end of the season is nigh and as riders scramble for 2024 contracts, there is a select group retiring and getting ready to ride into the sunset.

With all the recent developments in women’s cycling, there have been a lot of riders putting off ending their career so that they can enjoy those benefits for a little bit longer, and big-name retirees have been few and far between.

That has changed somewhat this year with some star names in the women’s peloton waving goodbye to longstanding careers as they move onto their next phase in life.

Velo has pulled together a list of all the riders who have confirmed their departure from the peloton ahead of the 2024 season.

Annemiek van Vleuten

Annemiek van Vleuten is retiring at the end of 2023 (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Team: Movistar

Turned pro: 2007

Age: 40

The Dutch rider is definitely the most famous, and most successful, on this list. Van Vleuten announced her intention to retire at the end of last season and this year has been something of a goodbye tour. While she hasn’t been able to match her epic 2022, which saw her win all three grand tours and rack up a string of major victories, she is going out nearly on the top.

Van Vleuten has been one of the most influential riders in the women’s peloton over the last decade and she will leave behind her a major legacy that has helped push the sport forward. She was a relative latecomer to cycling, taking it up as a sport while she was at university. Though it was evident that she was a strong rider from fairly early in her career, it is the latter part of her time as a pro where she was most successful. Last year saw some of her most memorable wins with her dominant Tour de France win and taking her second world road race title with a broken elbow.

What Van Vleuten will do next is yet to be confirmed but we can expect that she’ll give it her all as she did with her career.

Marta Bastianelli

Marta Bastianelli celebrates her retirement with her teammates (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Team: UAE Team ADQ

Turned pro: 2006

Age: 36

Bastianelli is one of those riders who pushed back their retirement plans to enjoy a little bit more top-end racing. The Italian was supposed to quit at the end of 2022, but she decided to hold off for another six months after being convinced by her team to stick around a little bit longer. She wouldn’t do a full season, but Bastianelli rode up to the Giro d’Italia Donne and took a couple of victories along the way, including a memorable one at La Samyn des Dames.

Bastianelli leaves behind her a big palmarès, including a world title in 2007. Her year in the rainbow jersey ended in controversy when she was banned for a year after testing positive for a stimulant called fenfluramine. She didn’t return to the pack after that until 2010. A second break in her career came for a far happier reason when she gave birth to a child in 2014. Since coming back after giving birth, she didn’t earn another stint in the rainbow jersey but she took some pretty big wins with a European championship in 2018, and a Tour of Flanders victory in 2019, among many more.

Tayler Wiles

Tyler Wiles retired in the spring due to a lingering injury (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team: Lidl-Trek

Turned pro: 2012

Age: 34

After a tumultuous two seasons, Wiles decided to pull the plug on her career midway through this season. Wiles’ issues started more than two years ago, but it was only last season that she found out what the problem was when she was diagnosed with an iliac artery endofibrosis and underwent surgery for it. It’s a condition that many riders have suffered with and most recover well from, but Wiles was still having problems due to the condition.

Wiles said in an Instagram post over the summer that she was already contemplating retirement but the issues with her leg forced her to push those plans forward. Her last race was in May when she finished the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas. Wiles has a good palmarès of victories that she can look back on, including winning the 2017 Tour of the Gila, but her later career was more focused on being a domestique at Lidl-Trek (then Trek-Segafredo).

Jess Allen

Jess Allen at the Tour de Suisse (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Team: Jayco-AlUla

Turned pro: 2013

Age: 30

Allen made the surprise announcement at the start of this month that she planned to hang up her racing wheels at the end of this year. The Australian still has some more races on her calendar with Tre Valli Varesine next week and then a trip to China for the Tour of Chongming Island and the Tour of Guangxi. She hasn’t confirmed what she is planning to do next, but she’s expected to stay in the sport in some capacity.

Allen is a former junior time trial world champion after beating Elinor Barker and Mieke Kröger to take the title. She turned pro with the Vienne Futuroscope (now FDJ-Suez) team in 2013 but only lasted a season. After taking a step back from UCI racing at the end of that year, she jumped back into top-level racing in 2016 and has since become one of the most respected domestiques in the peloton.

Hannah Barnes

Hannah Barnes stopped racing in June (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team: Uno-X

Turned pro: 2012

Age: 30

Like Wiles, Barnes has taken the decision to retire due to lingering issues with injuries. Rather than one specific problem, Barnes had been dealing with a number of injuries that have hampered her. She also said in a social media post at the end of July that she had been “struggling mentally to accept that I am no longer part of the race but making up the numbers.” The 30-year-old has not raced since the British nationals in June.

During her career, Barnes became a British champion in the road race and in the time trial. She was also part of the 2018 Canyon-SRAM team that won the team time trial world title.

Kim De Baat

Kim De Baat won the 2022 Belgian national road race title (Photo: Tom Goyvaerts/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Team: Fenix-Deceuninck

Turned pro: 2013

Age: 32

De Baat is another rider who is giving up racing this year due to physical issues. She announced last month that she was quitting, saying that “my mind couldn’t keep up with my body.” She added that she had “overtraining syndrome” and it would take some serious time to recover from it. De Baat, who is originally from the Netherlands but got Belgian nationality after marrying a Belgian, turned pro in 2013 with the Boels-Dolmans team (now SD Worx) having beaten some serious competition at the Dwars door de Westhoek one-day race the previous season, she’d also finished third in the U23 European road race that summer.

De Baat’s career didn’t quite live up to those early expectations, she carved a career as good a domestique. Last year, though, she got her own chance to shine with victory in the road race at the Belgian national championships.

Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams has four national TT titles (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Team: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Turned pro: 2013

Age: 30

Williams is the last rider on this list after announcing earlier this month that she is retiring. Williams is a four-time New Zealand national TT champion and a two-time winner in the national road race. She also has a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games road race when she sprinted to second behind Chloe Hosking on the Australian Gold Coast, and finished third overall at this year’s Tour Down Under.

Williams’ career started on the boards of the track, but she has been racing full-time on the road for some six years. Most of her career was spent with the Australian Mitchelton-Scott team (now Jayco-AlUla) but moved to EF Education-TIBCO-SVB this year.