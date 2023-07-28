Surpassing Team Sky? Jumbo-Visma and the stakes of its grand tour sweep

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“See you in Barcelona, for the Vuelta.”

That’s the statement that had the likes of UAE Emirates, Soudal Quick-Step, and Ineos Grenadiers cursing.

Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard confirmed last week he’ll partner Giro d’Italia winner and three-time maillot rojo Primož Roglič for a Jumbo-Visma twin attack on the 2023 Vuelta a España.

In the space of a sentence, Jumbo-Visma jumped an echelon in front of rivals Remco Evenepoel, Richard Carapaz, and Geraint Thomas in the pre-Vuelta betting odds.

And perhaps more significantly, the Dutch calendar-slayers are now perfectly poised to become the first team in history to sweep all three grand tours in one season.

If – or perhaps when – Jumbo-Visma pulls off the masterplan it laid last winter, it would confirm its standing as the modern incarnation of Team Sky.

But like the grand tour dominator of the last decade discovered, sporting repute comes with reputational risk.

Vingegaard and Roglič vs. the world

Vingegaard put a shock through the cycling world when he confirmed he’d race the Vuelta. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

The key thing that’s clear one month from the Vuelta is that Jumbo-Visma is the front-runner for the race’s red jersey.

Riders like Evenepoel, Thomas, Carapaz, Juan Ayuso, and Enric Mas – Tadej Pogčar hasn’t been tempted to join the party – will be braced for a bruising next month in Spain.

“I had the pleasure of personally telling [Quick-Step CEO] Patrick Lefevere that both Primož and Jonas will start,” Jumbo-Visma CEO Richard Plugge this week told Het Nieuwsblad. “His facial expression was priceless.”

Dylan Van Baarle, Wilco Kelderman, Attila Valter, and Tobias Foss will likely be on the start ramp for the opening Barcelona TTT.

Sepp Kuss, who already piloted Roglič and Vingegaard to victory at the Giro and Tour, is also on the long list for his possible 6th-straight start.

📊 Team Jumbo-Visma @JumboVismaRoad is the 1st team EVER that has won 🇮🇹 Tirreno-Adriatico

🇪🇸 Volta Catalunya

🇪🇸 Itzulia Basque Country

🇮🇹 Giro d’Italia

🇫🇷 Criterium du Dauphiné

AND

🇫🇷 the #TourdeFrance in 1 season (and maybe the Vuelta…) https://t.co/cQX21r92sn — Jonas Creteur (@jonas_creteur) July 25, 2023

Vingegaard never doubled two grand tours in one season, and how he’ll handle the six-week turnaround could prove crucial.

Yet if he holds even 98 percent of the form that saw him dominate the Tour de France, he’ll become the only rider other than Chris Froome to pull the post-1995, late-summer version of the Tour-Vuelta double.

And one thing we know about Roglič is that he knows how to win the Spanish tour — rewind to 2019, 2020, or 2021 for a reminder.

Provided Vingegaard and Roglič don’t descend into intra-team dramas, it’s hard to see even as irrepressible a talent as Evenepoel or as wily a warhorse as Thomas contending with Jumbo-Visma’s two champions next month.

Following Froome?

Froome is the only rider to successfully double the Tour with the late-summer Vuelta. (Photo: Getty)

Vingegaard’s palmarès will follow the wheel tracks of seven-time grand tour winner Froome if he successfully doubles the Tour with the Vuelta. And his public perception might track Froome’s, too.

Vingegaard suffered “The Iceman” comparison to Pogačar’s buzzing warmth at this year’s Tour.

The Dane rode a meticulously planned Jumbo-Visma roadmap in stark opposition to Pogačar’s impetuous aggression. His understated introversion and reluctant P.R. personality couldn’t have contrasted much harder with Pogačar’s trolling and joie de vivre.

More than two weeks of suffering the rigamarole, scrutiny, and skepticism that comes with the yellow jersey did Vingegaard few favors in the public eye.

Much like Froome when he rampaged through the middle of last decade, Vingegaard was polite, reserved, and far from offensive.

But when Vingegaard took a steely grip on the final week of this Tour de France, his ice-cool demeanor started to leave many cold. Indeed, it was only when Paris was in sight that his winner’s conferences defrosted and we learned, for example, of his craving for a kebab.

📊🏆Most GrandTour (🇮🇹/🇫🇷/🇪🇸) stage-wins since 2021, by teams:

20 | 🇳🇱Jumbo-Visma

17 | 🇦🇪UAE Emirates, 🇧🇪Soudal-Quick Step, 🇧🇪Alpecin-Deceuninck

12 | 🇧🇭Bahrain-Victorious

11 | 🇩🇪BORA-hansgrohe,

10 | 🇬🇧INEOS Grenadiers

9 | 🇦🇺Jayco AlUla

8 | 🇺🇸EF Education-EP, 🇺🇸Lidl-Trek — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) July 25, 2023

If Vingegaard spearheads the Jumbo-Visma sweep in Spain, he’ll go down in cycling history as one of “the” great grand tour racers.

He is, after all, the GC rider to beat right now. Even before he blew Pogačar away in the Alps, the former fish factory worker had a hook on the Slovenian.

Yet like Froome discovered, a rider’s palmarès doesn’t always correlate with their place in the public’s heart. Dominance can become dull, and the affable underdog is in some ways always the winner.

Pogačar’s boyish charm and season-long verve shielded him to some extent. And when Roglič was Jumbo-Visma’s number one, his tendency toward disaster and off-key personality made his, and the team’s, ruthless efficiency more human.

The Sky’s the limit for Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma tore up the 2023 Tour de France. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Vingegaard’s success, and his public perception, are intertwined with that of his team.

When Jumbo-Visma emerged out of the ashes of the Rabobank setup, it was a minnow struggling to swim. In 2015, Lotto-NL won only six times.

The team’s rise to the top of the WorldTour is a Hollywood-worthy tale of rags to riches, underdog to top dog, all founded in a no-stone unturned ethic.

Jumbo-Visma’s pursuit of perpetual innovation put a modern twist on “marginal gains” to become the most forward-thinking, and most successful, team in the WorldTour. In many ways, Plugge’s posse changed the game this decade in a way Team Sky did in the 2010s.

And Vingegaard makes for one of the team’s model racers. Jumbo-Visma delivered the Dane to the WorldTour, he rose through its system, and is now a shining example of its new-era winning methodology.

Yet Vingegaard, Roglič, Wout van Aert et al stamped a brash new way of winning all over Team Sky’s single-dimension approach.

The so-called “robo racing” that won Dave Brailsford seven Tour titles, but lost the public’s love, was replaced by the long-range attacks and multi-racer play of “total racing”.

And rather than a monotone focus on France, Jumbo-Visma’s “same winnen” philosophy steamrollered through the bergs of Flanders, San Remo’s Via Roma, and far beyond.

🗣️ “ A dominant display by Jumbo-Visma.” 🚴‍♂️ 🇫🇷 Christophe Laporte wins Gent-Wevelgem and is followed by his teammate Wout van Aert in second 😍 The dream team 🐝#GWmen | @GentWevelgem | @JumboVismaRoad pic.twitter.com/VmZeeZt5KR — Eurosport (@eurosport) March 26, 2023

A grand tour sweep would see Jumbo-Visma confirm it successfully surpassed the standing of its British forebears. It would make for a crowning achievement in its eight-year journey, and one very hard-earned.

But Jumbo-Visma might still suffer the same P.R. problems that besieged Team Sky and “Fortress Froome” – monopolies never gain much love.

Not that Vingegaard, Roglič, Plugge and Co. will be too concerned by that. What team wouldn’t want to win all three grand tours in one season?