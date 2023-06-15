Team Jayco AlUla and Israel-Premier Tech among six more teams confirmed for Maryland Cycling Classic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Maryland Cycling Classic today announced six additional teams that will compete at the second annual event on September 3, 2023.

WorldTour-level Team Jayco AlUla and UCI ProSeries squad Israel-Premier Tech are the highest-profile additions to the race, which is the top ranked UCI road race in the United States.

Italy’s ProTour team Corratec-Selle Italia, U.S. Pro Continental Team Skyline, U.S. Continental team Project Echelon Racing, and the U.S. National Team make up the other four teams.

The six new additions will join eight previously announced teams, including top American WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and EF Education-EasyPost.

Human Powered Health and Novo Nordisk make up the other ProTour level teams confirmed for the event, along with U.S. Pro Continental teams L39ION of Los Angeles and Hagens Berman Axeon.

In addition, two international UCI Continental teams Toronto Hustle, from Canada, and Team Medellin-EPM, from Colombia, will be competing.

Notably, Israel-Premier Tech’s return opens the possibility for last year’s winner Sep Vanmarcke to take a crack at defending his title.

The race will feature a 196-kilometer (124-mile) route very similar to last year’s.