The 2023 Road Season in Numbers: Tadej Pogačar’s Win Ratio, SD Worx Dominance, Fastest Races

From Tadej Pogačar’s almost relentless winning streak in the spring to SD Worx dominance, the 2023 season has been one big on cycling statistics.

Jasper Philipsen was the most successful male cyclist this season with 19 wins, and Demi Vollering led the women’s classification with 15.

Jumbo-Visma was the most dominant men’s team, notching up 66 victories across the year, while SD Worx rode away with 60.

The average speed of the men’s WorldTour races was 41.8km/h, while the women’s peloton saw two WWT race days go over 45km/h for the first time.

Below are a few more facts and figures from the 2023 season to sink your teeth into:

34%

That’s Tadej Pogačar’s win ratio in 2023. The Slovenian was a win machine at the beginning of the year, taking victory on four of his first six days of racing. The only rider to win more than him in 2023, Jasper Philipsen, had a 31 percent conversion rate on victories.

By April, Pogačar had already racked up 12 victories, including the Tour of Flanders, the Paris Nice, and Ruta del Sol overall titles. The impressive streak came to a halt when he crashed at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, breaking his wrist.

He claimed five more wins in the second half of the season, including two Tour de France stages and Il Lombardia victory, but he missed out on regaining the Tour title for a second year running.

60

SD Worx dominated in 2023 and the statistics show that.

The Dutch squad recorded a massive 60 wins throughout this year, with nearly their whole roster stepping onto the top of the podium at some point during the year.

Demi Vollering was the team’s most successful riders with 15 wins, including the Ardennes triple and the Tour de France Femmes. Lotte Kopecky is close behind with 14 wins, while Lorena Wiebes got 12. In fact, the team has four riders in the top 10 of the 2023 victory ranking with Marlen Reusser up there with eight wins.

The dominance of SD Worx was such that the team had three times as many wins as the next best team with FDJ-Suez second behind them with 19 wins.

13,990

Luis Leon Sánchez went out with a bang in his final season as a professional. The Spaniard rode more than any other rider in 2023, clocking up almost 14,000 kilometers across the season.

He did that by racing from January through September with little chance for a break. He started all three grand tours, though he only finished two of them after being wiped out in a crash in the opening week of the Tour de France.

Unsurprisingly, he also clocked up the most race days with 90 in total, three more than the next busiest rider. Sánchez finished his season after the Vuelta a España, putting an end to a 20-year career.

Cycling statistics: An exhausted Annemiek van Vleuten after she held onto the Vuelta Femenina title by 9 seconds (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

9

Annemiek van Vleuten beat Demi Vollering to the Vuelta Femenina by just nine seconds after a dramatic day on Lagos de Covadonga.

Van Vleuten was not the strongest rider in the race but had gained time on Vollering the previous day after crosswinds broke up the bunch. How that happened proved to be contentious with SD Worx accusing Movistar of attacking when they had stopped for a comfort break, while Movistar said it was preplanned ahead of the stage.

It all meant that Vollering had over a minute to make up on Van Vleuten, but the Dutchwoman held on by the skin of her teeth.

21

Wout van Aert reached the podium 21 times during his 2023 road campaign, but only stood on the top step five times.

The Belgian had a year of frustratingly close calls, finishing just off the win at some of the biggest races of the year.

He was third at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, both behind his longtime rival Mathieu van der Poel. Four times, he was in the top 3 on stages of the Tour de France, while he scored silver and bronze in the road race and time trial, respectively, at the world championships. There were successes, including a win at the E3 Saxo Bank Classic and the Belgian TT title, but he’ll want more in 2024.

1973

Lotte Kopecky was the first Belgian woman to win the road race world title since Nicole Vandenbroeck did it in 1973.

After being dominant soon after the women’s road race world title was inaugurated in 1958, Belgium endured a lengthy dry spell following Vandenbroeck’s win. There were a smattering of podium places in the decade after that last win and another in 1994.

Kopecky got the first medal for a Belgian woman in 28 years with her silver medal last season, but she wanted gold. She put on a dominant show in Glasgow in August, having already racked up two world titles on the track the week before.

Cycling statistics: Marius Mayrhofer was the first of six riders to take their debut WorldTour win.

1st

Six male riders scored their first WorldTour victories this season. Second-year professional Marius Mayrhofer was the first to do it with victory at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in January.

Einer Rubio was next up a month later with his first WorldTour success at the UAE Tour. Davide Bais got the biggest first WT win of the year with a stage win at the Giro d’Italia. Rounding out the year was Josh Tarling with a stage win at the Renewi Tour, and then Milan Vader got his first at the Tour of Guangxi.

6

For the first time, Flanders Classics awarded equal prize money at all six of its spring classics. The Tour of Flanders was the first of its races to offer the same prize pot for men and women last year, but in February of this year the race organizer announced it would do the same for all of its spring races.

It is all part of a project that Flanders Classics launched in 2020 called Closing the Gap, which aims to give its women’s races an equal platform to its men’s.

Cycling statistics: Sepp Kuss was the first U.S. grand tour winner in a decade and only the fourth ever (Photo: Alberto Gardin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

10

Sepp Kuss was the first U.S. male rider to win a grand tour in a decade when he claimed overall victory at the Vuelta a España in September.

The 29-year-old was not meant to be the GC leader for Jumbo-Visma but found himself with the lead of the race after getting in a breakaway in the first week.

Despite some internal tussling, Kuss kept the red jersey all the way to the end to become only the fourth American to (officially) win a grand tour.

45.9

The fastest Women’s WorldTour day of racing was stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas. The 118km stage was ridden with an average speed of 45.9km/h and was won by Demi Vollering ahead of Chloe Dygert and SD Worx teammate Lorena Wiebes.

It is the fastest day of racing since the Women’s WorldTour calendar was inaugurated. Stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina was 0.3km/h slower and was the first time that a WWT race had gone over 45km/h. The fastest men’s race was stage 19 of the Tour de France, which averaged 49.1km/h.

5,852

Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia had more climbing in it than any other day of racing this year with a leg-bursting 5,852 meters of ascending across 203km.

João Almeida beat Geraint Thomas to the punch for victory on the Monte Bondone, having already scaled four other classified climbs, including the cat. 1 Passo Santa Barbara. It was not just the most mountainous stage of the 2023 season, it was the biggest day of climbing since stage 14 of the 2016 Giro d’Italia, which topped out at 6,001m.

50.3

Charlotte Kool clocked the fastest time trial speed in the women’s peloton when she hit 50.3km/h in the short 2.6km prologue at the Baloise Ladies Tour. The longest time trial of the year was the 36.2km route at the world championships, which featured some tough climbs, including the cobbled ascent to the finish line.

Chloe Dygert completed with an average speed of 46.2km/h. Meanwhile, Marlen Reusser completed the 28.7km European time trial course with an average speed of 47.9, the third fastest TT of the year.

170

The Netherlands led the way when it came to wins across the men’s and women’s pelotons.

The orange nation scored 170 wins with 98 coming from the men and 72 from the women. Only four nations managed a combined 100 wins or more across both pelotons.

Belgium sits second in the nation’s standings with a combined 144 wins, just edging out Italy which finished the year with 142. France is the last country to make it past the 100 mark with a total of 106 victories.

Credit to Firstcycling, Procyclingstats, CQ Ranking, and Cycling Statistics for some statistics in this report.