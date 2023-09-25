The Annemiek van Vleuten exit interview part 1: ‘I didn’t believe the reaction would be this big’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Annemiek van Vleuten hung up her racing wheels last week, leaving behind her a palmarès that few can match and a legacy that will live on for years.

In the second half of her career, Van Vleuten became one of the defining riders of her generation alongside fellow Dutch stars Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen.

From her dominating win at the Tour de France Femmes last year to her multiple world titles, Van Vleuten’s achievements have won her fans around the globe and made her a household name among fellow cyclists.

The response to her retirement has been massive, bigger than she had ever anticipated, something she puts down to the increase in television coverage of the sport.

“I don’t think I realized that it was this big. You live a little from goal to goal but last year after the Tour de France I could feel it a bit more, now we have television,” Van Vleuten told Velo after holding back tears as she thought about the fan response to her retirement. “Since last year, I think more people outside of the cycling fans are watching now and enjoying it.

“It’s nice that so many people thank me like that. It’s special also because I know where we come from before we were on television. People could not thank me then because I could not entertain them with my racing. It’s super nice to hear everything and that it meant so much.

“It was super-cool. I was just doing what I loved and people thanked me for it. It was massive. I’ve also had so many cards and messages, my inbox is full. Every day, I’m having to go through it and answer all the thank yous and read all the nice messages I get. It’s overwhelming.”

After dominating just about every race in 2022, many people had high expectations of what Van Vleuten would do in her final season as a professional. Van Vleuten wasn’t putting such high expectations on herself.

For her, the last season of her career was about getting in the mix at the pointy end of races and if a victory came her way then it was a bonus. It didn’t always work out that way and the opening months of the season proved frustrating but she turned things around at the Vuelta and racked up a few more wins, including at the Giro d’Italia Donne and her last pro win at the Tour of Scandinavia.

“I am super proud and happy that I still have the energy to do it until my last race. Today, I still wanted to go all out. Ok, I didn’t have the legs anymore but I still have the energy,” Van Vleuten told Velo. “Until the Tour de France, I gave it my all and I didn’t feel any moment that I wanted to sacrifice less or that I had less energy to reach my goals so that’s something that made me really happy. The spring was really a struggle and it was a bit disappointing, but I was disappointed for myself that I was not in the mix to fight for the win so I was not racing in front.

“I don’t care if I didn’t win, the point where I am enjoying it is if I am at the front. In some races, I was not even competing for the podium. That was a bit hard, so I was super happy that I turned things around.”

Van Vleuten said her goodbyes at the Simac Ladies Tour, a race that held some significance for her. It was over home roads, not far from where she had grown up, and it was one of the first major races that she did as she began her professional career.

Though she wanted to go as well as possible, she harbored no major ambitions for the event. It allowed her to soak in the final moments of a career that has seen so much change in the sport.

When Van Vleuten first started, getting a wage was a luxury and few, if any, riders had one that was liveable. Her first visit to the Simac Ladies Tour happened in 2007, and the following season she got her first paid contract, but it was practically for peanuts.

She hopes that the progress made, in part because of her ability to push the bar higher for women’s cycling, will help diversify the field and give more young girls the dream of becoming a professional.

“It was 100 [Euros] a month in 2008. I think at some point we were fighting for it and it took us quite a long time but once we started to get more television we started to get more momentum and it kept rolling and rolling,” she said. “It took quite some time and there was quite a long standing still period from 2008 until 2016, I think. After 2016, I have the feeling that things changed.

“I think that more television coverage is the big thing. For me, I realized recently that now for women outside of Europe, it can now be interesting to become a pro cyclist because they can earn good money with it. Now I hope it will attract more women from outside Europe because I think it needs to become more international.”

Leaving a legacy

Van Vleuten’s prowess and results on the bike made her the focus of any bike race she entered, for fans and rivals alike, and most certainly helped to push the level of the peloton up in recent years. Several riders at the start of the season stated their ambition to beat the Dutch woman in a fair fight before she stepped off the bike.

In some ways, Van Vleuten’s success made it harder for her to succeed in the same way this year as she had done previously.

“In the spring, I had a lot of bad luck and I was struggling but it’s true that maybe I had the same level and other riders became better. My coach made jokes that I can thank myself for that, that I was struggling more this spring because I inspired others,” Van Vleuten laughed. “Also, inside the peloton, I had a lot of nice messages. There were girls who thanked me for inspiring them to set the bar higher and inspiring them during training that they wanted to beat Annemiek and that is the engine to do that.

“That made me proud and it was really nice to hear. It’s nice all the people that wanted to thank me but I think I appreciate it even more the messages and girls that come to me in the peloton. I also really had time to talk with riders that come to me and said that I inspired them and they thanked me for setting the bar higher. When I started it, nobody was going to altitude and now everybody goes two or three times.”

As for the legacy she leaves behind her, Van Vleuten hasn’t thought too much about it. However, there is little doubt that she leaves the sport in a far better place than she joined it and part of that is because of the way she approached racing.

“I have not yet really … I don’t think I am really aware that I have left a legacy. Maybe it will come in some time. If I look to my race results then yes it’s a beautiful list but maybe I’m more happy and proud about the memories I have from all those years,” she said.

“It has been a really good journey and a cool life experience. Part of it is helping to make women’s cycling more professional. It has also been cool to be a part of that. I know where we come from. A lot of girls now can dream of becoming a professional cyclist but when I was younger that was not a job.”