The Rise of Arnaud De Lie: From Farmer’s Son to Burgeoning Sprint Talent

Arnaud De Lie has been one of the biggest breakthrough stars of the past two years.

The young Belgian almost single-handedly boosted Lotto Dstny’s efforts to avoid relegation last season and stay in the WorldTour. While the team ultimately couldn’t avoid the chop, De Lie had made a name for himself as one of the peloton’s most promising stars.

Fast forward to this year and he was no longer an unknown quantity. There was a lot more expectation on his shoulders, but it didn’t show as he increased his season’s win tally by one to take 10 victories in 2023, including his first WorldTour success at the Grand Prix Cyclistes Québec in September.

Backing up a big year can be tough, especially for someone so young, but De Lie is taking it all in his stride and he’s trying to learn lessons from every race he does.

“I saw this year that in the classics I have the race possibility to win, like at Het Niewsblad. This year, Dylan van Baarle was very strong, but I think it’s possible to win this race,” De Lie told Velo and Cyclingnews in a joint interview. “Also, in the Renewi Tour [where he finished in the top-five in four stages -ed] I missed a little bit of experience in the finals, but if you see last year and this year in the WorldTour races, I’ve been up there since February to now so I see my evolution.”

De Lie’s performances over the last two seasons made him a hot property on the cycling market. Lotto Dstny knew that other teams would be vying for his attention when his current deal ran out at the end of 2024, it announced in August that it had signed an extension with him that would see him stay until at least 2026.

With Caleb Ewan gone back to Jayco-AlUla after cutting his contract short with the team, De Lie is now far and away the team’s most successful rider. He finished the season ranked 14th in the world — 29 places higher than the next-best rider Florian Vermeersch — and is one of just two sprinters to end the year in the top 20.

De Lie is adamant that finding success next year won’t be all on his back and there are others that can shoulder the burden.

“A lot of people say it’s nobody [on the team] but if we see this year there is Victor Campenaerts, Jasper De Buyst is also very good, Milan Menten, and Maxim Van Gils we have a lot of big talent in the team,” De Lie said. “For sure I have a lot of victories this year, but Lotto Dstny is not just me, there are a lot of very good riders. Maybe we missed a little bit of experience like the big teams, but I see how the experience comes with every year.”

Arnaud De Lie rode his first Paris-Roubaix this year (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Experience is the key word for De Lie when he is talking about his plans for next season and there’s still a lot that he hasn’t experienced as a pro. Lotto Dstny has been careful not to get too carried away with his promise and has been gradually upping the ante in his race program.

Having primarily ridden .1 and .2 races in his debut season, this year saw De Lie race a lot more WorldTour races, including his first monuments at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix. Still to tick off his bingo card are a debut ride at the Tour of Flanders and a grand tour, which he opted not to ride in favor of going for the two Canadian one-day WorldTour races.

“When you are young you don’t believe when people say you need experience, but when you do a big race you see if you don’t have experience then you lose the race,” De Lie said. “Experience is a big one. When you are young you live like a professional, but nutrition is maybe not yet perfect, and all the pieces yet not yet perfect. But I think the biggest point is experience.”

De Lie hasn’t yet decided if he will do a grand tour in 2024 and, if he does, which one is the most likely. However, he does have his eyes on riding the Tour of Flanders, a race that he would love to win alongside Paris-Roubaix.

“It’s probably Paris-Roubaix,” De Lie responded when asked about his favorite race. “But for a Wallonne guy to win the Tour of Flanders is very special because there are just two Wallonne guys that have won it, Claude Criquielion and Philippe Gilbert.

“Next year [I want] to try and take a very good classic. I would like to win a classic more than a stage win in Paris-Nice. I prefer a WorldTour classic like Het Niewsblad I like better a classic than a stage.”

From the farm to the peloton

Arnaud De Lie at his first Omloop Het Niewsblad (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

De Lie has followed a long tradition of the children of farmers joining the pro peloton. In the current bunch, fellow Belgians Yves Lampaert and Pieter Serry both grew up on a farm while the reigning Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Alison Jackson did the same in Canada.

As his career grows, he has less time to spend toiling in the fields and the barns of his family’s farm, but he still likes to do it when he gets the chance. While there are few similarities between life on a farm and a career on the bike, De Lie does take some inspiration from the workload that goes into running a farm.

“I really like the farming with my father but it’s also hard to do training good training and good sleep and with farming,” he said. “It’s not that similar but like if you don’t train every day then you don’t make a good result and for a farmer, life is the same, if you don’t give your all then you receive nothing. It’s the most difficult job, for me, and I see my father working from 6 am to 8 pm.

“Sometimes you get tired and then you see your father working every day and you think, I’m not tired come on. I think, coming from a farming family, I have that mentality I want to give always 110 percent when I do anything.”

De Lie is from the village of Lescheret, in the Luxembourg province of Belgium. As the name would suggest, it’s close to the border with Luxembourg the country. It’s not a region known for churning out its top cyclists and De Lie is the only top pro from the area at the moment.

The 21-year-old credits his supportive family for regularly bringing him across the country to races in the Flemish region, something that he says would have been impossible to do without them. While he says that the terrain is perfect for developing a young rider, getting to Flanders on a regular basis makes it far harder to gain racing experience.

“It’s very difficult in my region to do competition because it’s all Flemish part so if you don’t have parents like I do, it’s very difficult,” he said. “But I think we have the best training roads because they’re just perfect, also it’s very, very safe. But if you don’t have good parents to help you to go into the races, it’s impossible.”

De Lie’s relationship with cycling didn’t initially start with road racing and he began with riding mountain bikes instead, but it wasn’t long before he was enticed over to the road. He still likes to dabble on the mountain bike during the off-season, but he says he’s not planning to do dual disciplines any time soon.

“I began with a mountain bike because it’s easier and also more fun when you are young. And I began the road racing because my older brother did it also and I say, this is fun,” De Lie said. “I use a mountain bike in the winter but is difficult to do mountain bike and road during the season. Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel say it’s possible, but I like it during the training but not for competitions.”