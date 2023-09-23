Thieves rob Miguel Ángel López at his home in Colombia

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Miguel Ángel López, the Colombian star currently suspended by the UCI, was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Colombia.

Media reports say that López was held for three hours Thursday by bandits in his hometown in Pesca, Colombia, who robbed his truck, a mobile phone, and $200. There was no report that López was injured.

López, who was suspended by the UCI last month for links to an ongoing doping investigation in Spain, was held up as he was leaving his farm, local police said.

“When López was leaving the farm he was intercepted by three subjects who detained him for three hours, and later they escaped with his Ford truck, a telephone, and 800,000 pesos,” a police official told media.

López later went to the local police station to report the crime. Police are asking for help in detaining the suspects.

The 29-year-old López was suspended by the UCI in July for “possible anti-doping violation for use and possession of a prohibited substance in the weeks prior to the Giro d’Italia 2022,” the cycling governing body said.

López, a Tour de France stage-winner, denied the allegations.

After being dropped by Astana-Qazaqstan, López raced with third-tier Colombian squad Team Medellín earlier this season. At the Vuelta a Colombia in June, he won ever stage except one, in which he finished second.