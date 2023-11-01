Top 10 Rider Transfer Stories to Watch in 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

From Primož Roglič’s late move to Bora-Hansgrohe to Ruth Edwards’ return to racing, there have been plenty of eyebrow-raising moments during this year’s transfer window.

Joining a new team brings with it lots of possibilities and potential, but stepping into a new environment can also be a daunting experience.

Which riders will thrive in their new teams, and who will struggle?

Only time will tell, but below are a few of the most interesting transfers ahead of the 2024 season from the men’s and women’s pelotons.

Also read:

Nairo Quintana

2023 team: N/A

2024 team: Movistar

In a season full of intriguing transfers, Quintana’s move back to Movistar is one of the most interesting for a whole bundle of reasons. Quintana hasn’t raced for the best part of a season after he was ditched by Arkéa-Samsic following a positive test for tramadol during last year’s Tour de France. The painkiller isn’t yet banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, but it is already banned by the UCI and Quintana had his Tour de France result stripped from him.

Despite Arkéa announcing he’d signed an extension to his contract with them, he was dropped from the team and has been searching out a new home ever since. He’s been training hard in the interim and his old team of Movistar decided to give him a chance. A lot has changed at the team since he left and Quintana’s arrival could be what the Spanish squad needs to put some fuel into its grand tour engine.

Ruth Edwards

Ruth Edwards will return to the pro peloton with Human Powered Health in 2024 (Photo: Life Time)

2023 team: N/A

2024 team: Human Powered Health

After deciding to put a pause on her career at the end of 2021, Edwards (née Winder) is jumping back into the peloton with Human Powered Health next season. Edwards had described her break as a retirement, but she soon realized that it was a break that she needed and not a full-blown step away from racing. She’s spent the last two years getting her racing fix off-road and finished third at SBT GRVL in August.

At 30, Edwards is still relatively young and has plenty of potential time left in her career — depending on when she chooses to finally retire. Her signing is a big coup for Human Powered Health with the team looking to strengthen its roster for 2024. She will get a lot more freedom to lead than she did at her previous road squad, Lidl-Trek, as she goes in as the team’s primary GC rider. It may take some time for Edwards to settle back into the pro road peloton, but it will be interesting to watch her journey as she returns to racing.

Caleb Ewan

2023 team: Lotto Dstny

2024 team: Jayco-AlUla

Five years after he left the Australian team as it focused on general classification racing, Ewan is back at Jayco-AlUla. The team looks quite different since he left with only six members of the 2018 roster that he was a part of still there. While there are some GC riders in the squad in the form of Simon Yates and Eddie Dunbar, the sprint focus is there, too.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Ewan’s transfer is how he will work alongside Dylan Groenewegen, who joined the team last season. Their sprinting skillsets are not precisely the same, but they are going to have a lot of similar ambitions for 2024. It will be down to the management at Jayco-AlUla to manage those ambitions and try to keep them both happy. Ewan’s final season at Lotto Dstny did not go well, on and off the bike, but a change in squad may be what he needs to revive his palmarès.

Veronica Ewers

2023 team: EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

2024 team: EF Education-Cannondale

It may not seem like much of a transfer given that the primary sponsor is the same and plenty of the backroom staff will also be the same, but the launch of the new EF Education-Cannondale squad will be one of the storylines to watch next season. With Ewers one of its highest-profile signings, how she goes will likely be a key part of the team’s success in 2024.

After a very strong 2022, Ewers had a slightly tougher campaign this year that came to an abrupt end at the Tour de France Femmes when she crashed into a ditch. There were some highlights, though, that showed her growing promise such as her fourth place at the Giro d’Italia Donne over the summer. Ewers is still relatively new to professional cycling and she’s got plenty of room to develop as a GC and one-day rider.

Primož Roglič

Primoz Roglic’s transfer to Bora-Hansgroh was one of the most surprising (Photo: Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

2023 team: Jumbo-Visma

2024 team: Bora-Hansgrohe

The proposed merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step didn’t come to fruition, despite all the talk, but it did create an opportunity for Roglič to leave the Dutch squad. Jumbo-Visma was the team that built Roglič into the stage racer he is now, but he was reportedly unhappy with how things were panning out this year and the confusion over leadership at the Vuelta a España proved to be the last straw for the Slovenian.

Bora-Hansgrohe boss Ralph Denk was quick to react amidst the uncertainty that the proposed merger caused and got Roglič on his roster for 2024. Having gone further into the shadow of Jonas Vingegaard in recent seasons, Roglič will be the undoubted leader at Bora-Hansgrohe next year. Race plans are yet to be divulged but there’s already a strong team that can support him with Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley and new signing Dani Martinez.

Rachele Barbieri

2023 team: Liv Racing TeqFind

2024 team: DSM-Firmenich

One merger that did happen last year was the one between Liv Racing TeqFind and Jayco-AlUla, to be renamed Liv AlUla Jayco for 2024. Bringing together the Australian and Belgian teams for next season meant that there would be plenty of riders on the market. Barbieri was one such rider and DSM-Firmenich was quick to snap her up as one of just three signings for next year.

Following the departure of Lorena Wiebes and Floortje Mackaij at the end of last year, DSM was missing a little bit of firepower in its roster for this season. Barbieri, who has developed into a decent sprinter in her own right, fills part of that gap. She can slot into the sprint train in front of Charlotte Kool as well as being an alternative option for the final rush to the line.

Tao Geoghegan Hart

2023 team: Ineos Grenadiers

2024 team: Lidl-Trek

Geoghegan Hart has been with the Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers setup since he turned pro back in 2017 so his move to Lidl-Trek is the first time he’s ever changed teams. The 28-year-old proved his chops as a grand tour rider when he won the Giro d’Italia in 2020, but he hasn’t been able to back that result up in the subsequent three seasons.

This year looked like it might be different after a strong start in the spring and an overall victory at the Tour of the Alps before going into a GC tilt at the Giro d’Italia. It all went wrong there, though, when a freak crash on stage 11 left him with a broken hip. He had been in third place overall at the time and looked on for a good result, but the crash would ultimately end his season and he only started riding again properly in September. The transfer to Lidl-Trek will be a fresh start for Geoghegan Hart and it will be interesting to see how he settles into the new environment.

Mavi Garcia

Mavi Garcia’s transfer is part of a merger between Liv Racing TeqFind and Jayco-AlUla (Photo: Bruno Bade/Getty Images)

2023 team: Liv Racing TeqFind

2024 team: Liv AlUla Jayco

Garcia is one of five riders from Liv Racing TeqFind to make the move over to the new Liv AlUla Jayco squad. With the departure of both Kristen Faulkner and Ane Santesteban at the end of this season, the team was in big need of a proven GC rider to add to the roster. At 39, Garcia is one of the oldest riders in the peloton but she’s still able to pull out solid results. She finished in the top 10 at the Vuelta Feminina and the Giro d’Italia Donne this season.

With a bit more support at the new merged team, she has the potential to do more. She can also be a good mentor for fellow new signing Ella Wyllie, who is a burgeoning stage race talent. Jayco-AlUla and Liv Racing TeqFind had below par 2023 seasons for a variety of reasons, but the partnership of Garcia and Wyllie could help give them a boost for the new year.

Matteo Jorgenson

2023 team: Movistar

2024 team: Jumbo-Visma

This year proved to be a big breakthrough season for Jorgenson after he notched up his first professional win soon followed by his first-ever GC victory. The good results kept coming with a top-10 at Paris-Nice and the Tour of Flanders, and second overall at the Tour de Romandie. Perhaps the only thing he was truly missing was a much-desired Tour de France stage win.

Following his strong spring, Jorgenson detailed on social media how he invested nearly all of his income on additional training camps on top of what his team was already offering. It was no surprise that a bigger team came knocking on his door and the move to Jumbo-Visma will be another step up from what he was used to at Movistar. Jorgenson is still a developing rider with talents as a stage racer and a one-day rider, time will tell if Jumbo-Visma can unlock further potential in the young American.

Megan Armitage

2023 team: Arkéa Pro Cycling

2024 team: EF Education-Cannondale

The last few years have been something of a rollercoaster for Armitage after only taking up cycling in college. It has been a quick rise since then and she secured her first contract with a UCI team in 2022. This year saw her make a step up and join the French Arkéa Pro Cycling squad and she quickly delivered with an overall win at the 2.2 Vuelta Extremadura in March.

Armitage was meant to make her Tour de France Femmes debut in the summer, but she was hit by a vehicle during a training ride just days before the race was due to start and she was forced to miss it. While it’s still at Continental level, the move to EF Education-Cannondale is another step up with a far larger support structure at the U.S. team. It will likely mean some bigger races on her calendar, giving her a chance to push forward with her development.