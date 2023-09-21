Top junior prospect to turn pro with three different teams

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Three top teams have joined forces to sign rising multi-discipline star Lauren Molengraaf.

The Dutchwoman is due to turn 18 next month but she’s had teams hammering down her door to get her signature, so much so that three teams have worked together to secure her services through 2025, one of which has never had a female elite rider on its books before.

Molengraaf, who is due to ride her final junior event at this weekend’s European road championships, will step into the pro ranks with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, FDJ-Suez, and Lapierre-Mavic Unity next season.

She will ride for Intermarché in the forthcoming cyclo-cross season, and then with FDJ-Suez during the road season, while Lapierre Mavic Unity will be her squad when Molengraaf is racing mountain bike. For Intermarché, Molengraaf will be their first female pro rider.

Molengraaf has spent the last season racing with the Circus-ReUz-Technord team, part of the Intermarché family. The team was keen to keep her on the squad as she graduated out of the junior ranks and, without a women’s road team or a MTB roster, it reached out to the two other outfits.

“During her first year with the team, Lauren Molengraaf has shown that she is one of the most talented athletes of her generation. With us, she flourished in cyclocross and became one of the best in her category,” said Intermarché CEO Jean-François Bourlat. “She followed the footsteps of Zoe Bäckstedt and Marie Schreiber, who both began their development in our structure and stepped up to the World Tour. We also know that Lauren has three passions in cycling. So, we found a tailor-made solution for her to combine three disciplines at the highest level, like her compatriots Mathieu van der Poel or Puck Pieterse for example.

“She’s a complete athlete, about whom we’re convinced that she has the potential to grow to the highest level in these three disciplines. That’s why we set up a collaboration with FDJ-Suez and Lapierre-Mavic Unity to stimulate her development. The history of FDJ-Suez is similar to ours, it is the story of a modest structure climbing the ladder to the top of the cycling pyramid. We discovered many common points with the project of Stephen Delcourt [FDJ-Suez -ed]. Together, our performance teams will work together in an efficient way to help Lauren with her progression.”

Multi-discipline promise

Lauren Molengraaf won the junior CX title in 2022

Molengraaf made her debut as a junior in the 2021-22 cyclocross season, which ended with her finishing third in the junior race at the worlds behind Zoe Bäckstedt and fellow Dutch rider Leonie Bentveld. In the most recent season, she won the junior European CX title and competed at elite level in a number of races, taking top-five finishes at Loenhout and Lille.

She has added more road and mountain bike to her program in the last year and finished sixth in the junior XCO race at the European mountain bike champs and 10th in the worlds.

On the road in the sprint, she was 13th at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda juniors, finishing in the main group behind the leading pair Cat Ferguson — who has just been announced as a Movistar rider — and Julie Bego, who won the junior road race world title in August.

“I’m very honored about the efforts made by the structure of Jean-François Bourlart to offer me the possibility to receive the best possible support in my three favorite disciplines for my step up to the U23 category. This gives evidence of the great confidence they have in my capabilities. Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, FDJ-Suez, and Lapierre-Mavic Unity share the same vision about my future, that’s why I’ve chosen this particular adventure with three high-level teams,” Molengraaf said.

“In cyclocross I already managed to achieve several good results in the elite category. For my first year in the U23 category, I cherish the ambition to distinguish myself in this category next winter, with the European and World Championships as main goals. I will also mainly focus on the World Cups. In the first half of September, I prepared for the new season with the cyclocross team of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

“Now I will also benefit from professional support on the road and in mountain bike, I aim to show a regular progression in these disciplines as well. I’m incredibly motivated to start learning from experimented teammates and staff. I’m grateful for the determination of my three future teams to unite their efforts to build my future together and I’m very curious to discover until where I can push my limits.”