Tour De France Femmes: Racing up Alpe D’Huez High on Demi Vollering Bucket List

Demi Vollering couldn’t have been happier Wednesday when she saw for the first time the 2024 route for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Vollering is eyeing up her second consecutive yellow jersey at the race after dominating the GC battle this summer to win a stage on the Tourmalet and take the overall title by more than three minutes.

Next year will give Vollering a chance to lay claim to another iconic French climb for her palmarès with the Alpe d’Huez due to decide the 2024 contest. It is a bucket list climb for the Dutchwoman, who has wanted to ride up it since she began cycling.

“They couldn’t have made this course better for me. I am very enthusiastic about this course,” Vollering told Wielerflits after the route reveal. “Have I ever ridden up the Alpe d’Huez? No actually not. It is, of course, the first climb I heard of when I came into contact with cycling. It is also the highest on my list of climbs I want to do.”

It’s not just the Alpe d’Huez that has Vollering excited for next summer. She’s also looking forward to the Dutch grand départ and the mini-Liège-Bastogne-Liège — a race that she has won twice in her career already.

Vollering hails from Pijnacker, a Dutch town that is sandwiched between Rotterdam and the Hague, where the first stage will be ridden from and to. It means that she’ll be hitting up a lot of her old training roads in the opening two days, a special moment even if the parcours on these days aren’t the best suited to her.

“I come from the Rotterdam area, so I recognize many training routes. Then we go to Valkenburg where I have good memories of the Amstel Gold Race and national championships. We end that day in Liège, where of course Liège-Bastogne-Liège finishes. That race is very close to my heart,” she said.

Demi Vollering won the Velo d’Or this year (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Next year’s Tour de France Femmes will come after the conclusion of the Olympic Games, which means it has been moved to mid-August. It poses a big challenge for Vollering, and many other riders, who might be selected for the competition.

Though Vollering is unlikely to be the favored rider for the road race, she could be one of the Dutch team’s options for the time trial. Should that happen, she’ll have to figure out how to best balance the two targets. At least she won’t be the only one in that boat.

“Normally you still have an altitude training period or a training period before the Tour, but that is not available now because of the Olympic Games. They come before the Tour, which will be difficult,” Vollering said. “The Games will take a lot of energy, but fortunately several riders will suffer from this. We will have to look at it carefully in advance.”

SD Worx dominated this year’s Tour de France Femmes with Lotte Kopecky taking yellow on day one and then handing it to Vollering on the penultimate stage before finishing right behind her on the podium. It was the performance of Kopecky’s life and it would be difficult to repeat it anyway, but the Belgian may not even be on the start line of the grand tour as she puts her focus on the Olympic Games track program.

“Dropping the omnium is certainly not an option for me. We will have to see together with the team and the Belgian federation whether it will be feasible. I have to decide whether I will ride the Tour or not. There will also be some very nice appointments after the Tour,” Kopecky told Wielerflits.