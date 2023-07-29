Tour of Poland stage 1: Tim Merlier bosses big bunch sprint in Poznań

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the opening stage and secured the first leader’s jersey of the Tour of Poland.

The Belgian speedster outsprinted Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) after a hectic final of Saturday’s stage into Poznań.

A series of crashes on rain-slicked roads in the final 10km saw a handful of riders come down, but all the main sprinters got through safely before the Quick-Step train delivered Merlier to his seventh win of the season.

🇵🇱 MERLIER Tim (Soudal-Quick Step) WYGRYWA 1. ETAP TOUR DE POLOGNE!

💪🏼🔥🚴🏼🎉 🇬🇧 MERLIER Tim (Soudal-Quick Step) WINS STAGE 1 OF THE TOUR DE POLOGNE!💪🏼 🔥🚴🏼🎉

📸 @gruchaseven pic.twitter.com/wBudMGTMaD — Tour de Pologne (@Tour_de_Pologne) July 29, 2023

The pan-flat stage into Poznań played largely per the script Saturday.

A break of four went away in the opening kilometers and was given a slim gap before they were reeled in by the sprinter teams surprisingly early, some 55km from the line.

Rain poured through the final hour of the race, perhaps putting a stopper on attacks as the complete peloton rolled toward the final sprint.

Crashes disrupted the extra high-speed finale into Poznań – but there was no stopping Merlier, who didn’t make the Belgian selection for road worlds.

The Polish tour resumes Sunday, where a tough hilltop finish in Karpacz could see the main GC shake-up of the race.

Pre-race contenders like Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), João Almeida (UAE Emirates), and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be looking for early gains Sunday ahead of the series of hilly / sprinter stages that fall before the Tour’s second GC day, the stage 6 time trial.