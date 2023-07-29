EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

VeloNews Road
Photo: Getty Images
Road

Tour of Poland stage 1: Tim Merlier bosses big bunch sprint in Poznań

Follow all the action as Thomas, McNulty, Almeida headline star cast for seven-day WorldTour race.

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the opening stage and secured the first leader’s jersey of the Tour of Poland.

The Belgian speedster outsprinted Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) after a hectic final of Saturday’s stage into Poznań.

A series of crashes on rain-slicked roads in the final 10km saw a handful of riders come down, but all the main sprinters got through safely before the Quick-Step train delivered Merlier to his seventh win of the season.

The pan-flat stage into Poznań played largely per the script Saturday.

A break of four went away in the opening kilometers and was given a slim gap before they were reeled in by the sprinter teams surprisingly early, some 55km from the line.

Rain poured through the final hour of the race, perhaps putting a stopper on attacks as the complete peloton rolled toward the final sprint.

Crashes disrupted the extra high-speed finale into Poznań – but there was no stopping Merlier, who didn’t make the Belgian selection for road worlds.

The Polish tour resumes Sunday, where a tough hilltop finish in Karpacz could see the main GC shake-up of the race.

Pre-race contenders like Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), João Almeida (UAE Emirates), and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) will be looking for early gains Sunday ahead of the series of hilly / sprinter stages that fall before the Tour’s second GC day, the stage 6 time trial.

