 Tulsa Tough: Miami Nights’ Andrea Cyr, DNA’s Kim Lucie, and ACG’s Danny Summerhill extend their leads in the American Criterium Cup

DNA Pro Cycling’s Olivia Cummins and L39ion of Los Angeles’ Justin Williams took the wins at the Tulsa Tough McNellie’s Blue Dome criterium on Friday. It was the third stop in the American Criterium Cup and series leaders Andrea Cyr of the Miami Nights, Kimberly Lucie of DNA Pro Cycling, and Danny Summerhill of American Cycling Group retained their overall leaders’ jerseys amidst intense competition.

The Women’s race

Seventy-one women lined up at the start, with L39ion of Los Angeles taking control early, letting everyone know they came to win. But no one else seemed to have gotten the memo, with just about every team in the race challenging what has become a familiar narrative. But what the ladies of L39ion do well is adapt, and they cemented their control during the last few laps so that a L39ion outcome seemed inevitable.

In the last corner, Cummins attacked inside, rocketing past the lead out. Kendall Ryan swung right, slamming the door on Cummins and keeping the gas on along the way to the line. While Ryan crossed the line first, she would be relegated for deviating from her line in the sprint, and therefore the win went to Cummins.

ACC sprint leader Kim Lucie.

There were no overall lead changes in the ACC, with Cyr and Lucie extending their leads. Cyr gained 65 points with her fifth place while her teammate Paola Munoz moved into second. With two Miami Nights riders in the top three, the pressure on Cyr may ease up, but Cyr is a rider who does the math and will be where she needs to be to keep the jersey.

Lucie commanded the Sprint competition, placing second in the first and winning the final two intermediate sprints, giving her a lead in green that extends through the next series event, the Tour of America’s Dairyland. If Lucie continues to pile on points, she will be tough to beat this season.

ACC Women’s Overall

Cyr, Andrea. Miami Nights – 220 Munoz, Paola. Miami Nights – 163 Ryan, Alexis. L39ion of Los Angeles – 148

ACC Women’s Sprint

Lucie, Kimberly. DNA Pro Cycling – 90 Zaveta, Erica. Denver Disruptors – 35 Plessing, Rachel. ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK – 35

The Men’s race

In the 131-strong men’s fields, Legion deployed the same playbook of attempting to control the race from the gun.

But again, everyone else had other plans that wore down the L39ion efforts until only Ty Magner was left with Williams in the final few laps. Miami Nights’ Clever Martinez brought Alfredo Rodriguez to the front. But Williams wasn’t done. Coming around the last corner in fourth position, he blasted off with impressive speed, muscling enough of a gap to take the win.

(Photo: Kit Karzen)

Summerhill continues to impress, taking third in the race and keeping the Selle Italia leaders and sprint jerseys against a packed and competitive peloton. Winning the first two sprints ensured his green jersey. American Cycling Group kept Summerhill protected and in just the right place to stay ahead of his rivals and ahead of one of the most competitive fields in a long time.

ACC Men’s Overall

Summerhill, Danny. American Cycling – 236 Rodriquez, Alfredo. Miami Nights – 202 Martinez, Clever. Miami Nights – 138

ACC Men’s Sprint

Summerhill, Danny. ACG – 90 Kalaba, Dusan. ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK – 35 Hardin, Will. Project Echelon Racing – 25

Full ACC standings and results can be found here.

The race for the red continues

This Saturday, June 17, at the Giro d’ Grafton, part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, the ACC continues. Tour of America’s Dairyland is 11 races, June 15-25. Summerhill and ACG can extend their lead overall with a cast of competitors they have seen before. However, they will still have to keep tabs on the Miami Nights with Alfredo Rodriquez and Bryan Gomez, who were teammates of this ACG crew last year. We’ve yet to see the same level of dominance we saw last year from Rodriguez, and with teammates Gomez and Clever Martinez, the ability is there. But it’s ACG and Summerhill who are currently firing on all cylinders, with Summerhill a consistent podium finisher in every race this season.

Andrea Cyr now has teammate Paola Munoz sitting in second, giving her more support and distance from Alexis Ryan in third. But Ryan and Yarley Salazar are sitting out Grafton; Kendall Ryan is the closest L39ion threat in fifth, but even a win from Ryan would make it hard for Cyr to lose her lead, given that she has placed consistently high enough to add points with each race.

ACC leader Andrea Cyr.

But DNA Pro Cycling will have to be watched too. Harriet Owen won the overall ToAD title last year. Though she has yet to make much noise this season, her confidence and form are returning after injury, and she’ll be motivated to do well at ToAD. Teammate Olivia Cummins is hot off her Tulsa Tough performance, where she won the ACC Friday night, third on Saturday, and third on Sunday, giving her second overall in the Omnium. Olivia has a great chance to jump on the ACC podium this weekend.

Lucie and Summerhill have solid leads in the sprint competition, which takes them through Giro D’ Grafton. Expect both to continue to add points to their leads, and it’s conceivable that the sprint podium will gain a few more DNA Pro Cycling riders.

Tour of America’s Dairyland and the ACC race won’t be livestreamed but can be listened to by a live blow-by-blow commentary at the race’s website.