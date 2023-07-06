Turmoil at the National Cycling League: Signs point to an uncertain future

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

News trickling out from the National Cycling League (NCL) indicates trouble in paradise, as the upstart criterium race league continues to make changes to its race calendar and sever relationships with key players.

According to a source who asked not to be named, the league is no longer working with Medalist Sports, the sports management company hired by the league to manage the planning, promotion, and partnerships of the four NCL Cup races this year.

Velo reached out to Medalist Sports’ CEO Chris Aronhalt who declined to comment on the issue.

Medalist, a race promoter with nearly two decades of experience producing USAC and UCI events, produced the league’s inaugural NCL Cup race in Miami on April 8, but sources say that the league will now utilize a “hodgepodge of contractors” to produce the remaining races in the series.

Until recently, there were three remaining races in the NCL Cup — Denver, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. — but on Monday the league issued a press release announcing that the fourth NCL Cup race — originally scheduled for September 17 in D.C. — “has been removed from the original four-race series.”

The race cancelation announcement comes on the heels of a flurry of other news that indicates the league may be in deep financial trouble. On Thursday, the NCL announced via press release that sports veteran Andrea Pagnanelli was the league’s new CEO.

However, sources say that there’s plenty of turmoil in the C-suite and beyond.

“They also got rid of their CMO and COO, or they quietly left, their first CEO is not the CEO with no explanation, and, one of their key board of directors members is no longer involved,” a source with inside knowledge told Velo. “They got rid of Medalist, they keep going through vendors and continue to break contracts. If the last two races happened, I would be shocked.”

Velo reached out to Rodney Hutton, CMO of the NCL, for more information about the changes at the league and did not receive a response.

Read also: All things NCL

The NCL was launched nearly a year ago, with bold claims to revolutionize the sport of cycling in the United States.

Serial entrepreneur Paris Wallace and NFL agent David Mulugheta co-founded the league, backed by big investment from venture capital and a group of former and current NBA and NFL players.

“Our mission is to create the next generation sports community by reimagining sports ownership, fan participation, and social impact,” Wallace said in August. “The NCL will be the first major professional sports league that is majority-minority and female-owned and values men’s and women’s athletic achievements and contributions equally.”

The league’s four-race criterium series, the NCL Cup, promised to deliver an interactive and engaging race format to spectators, with a huge payout — up to $1 million — for the top five teams at the end of the series. The league also created and committed to supporting two 16-rider co-ed pro teams, the Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights.

Nevertheless, the NCL Cup, meant to be the showcase for the league’s many commitments to equity, tech, and an innovative spectator experience, has been riddled with roadblocks from the start.

The current series calendar is a far cry from what the NCL announced in January. Although the series debuted as planned in Miami on April 8, the subsequent races in Denver, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. have now either changed date, venue, both, or in the case of D.C., simply been canceled.

The Atlanta race, scheduled for May 14 in Centennial Park, was rescheduled just weeks before race day with a major change to the venue and spectator access.

Originally envisioned as closed-circuit courses on bustling downtown streets, the remaining races in Atlanta and Denver will now be held at events centers far from the city center, eliminating the cost of road closures, police presence, and other permitting fees.

Additionally, access to the Atlanta race, which will be held at the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, 10 miles south of the city center, is only accessible to those who purchase $200 VIP hospitality passes.

According to the NCL’s website, “the event will be very unique and exclusive in nature.” The league did not explain the departure from its intended commitment to grow a “world-class spectator sport” to one very exclusive in nature.

Another question mark for the league is if it will modify the NCL’s original $1 million prize purse, in addition to each individual race’s pot of money.

Initially, the league advertised a payout breakdown of $700,000/$150,000/$75,000/$50,000/$25,000 to the top five teams at the end of the four-race series. Additionally, the NCL promised a $700,000 bonus payout if one team swept all four races in the series and a $100,000 bonus for one team winning three events.

With one race completed and two remaining, no update has been given regarding a readjustment of the prize money. The Denver Disruptors are the current series leaders, having won the Miami race. Velo reached out to the team’s manager Svein Tuft for comment but did not hear back.

The next race in the NCL Cup is in Denver on August 13 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Access is open to the public, and $200 VIP hospitality passes are also available.