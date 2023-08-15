U.S. megatalent Matteo Jorgenson saddles up with Vingegaard, Roglič, Kuss at Jumbo-Visma

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matteo Jorgenson scored a headline transfer to Jumbo-Visma.

It was confirmed Tuesday that Californian sensation Jorgenson would join the team of Jonas Vingegaard, Primož Roglič, and Wout van Aert on a three-year deal starting next season.

Jorgenson will be the second U.S. rider on the squad alongside climbing ace Sepp Kuss.

“We are thrilled that he has chosen to join us,” team director Merijn Zeeman said. “He has developed very well over the past few seasons and has shown in several areas that he is one of the best riders in the WorldTour peloton. We look forward to working with him. Together we want to get even better.”

Jorgenson saw meteoric progress all through his four years at Movistar, and 2023 proved no different.

The 24-year-old blitzed to debut stage-race victory at Tour of Oman in February and backed it up with top-10s at Tour of Flanders and E3 Saxo Classic in the spring.

While his Tour de France was littered with near-misses and ended early with hamstring injury, he still added two more top-4s to his results sheet along the way.

Jorgenson’s talent across all terrain makes him an ideal addition to Jumbo-Visma. He’ll team up with the likes of Van Aert and Christophe Laporte in the northern classics, and could play a part in its mountain train through the grand tours.

“Being part of a team that rides for victory in all races is what I am most excited about,” Jorgenson said. “Whether for myself or a teammate: fighting for the win is what motivates me.”

Jorgenson, a graduate from the Hot Tubes Devo team, emerged as one of the hottest WorldTour talents of the past two seasons.

His exposure to the “no stone unturned” ethic at Jumbo-Visma will prove crucial to his long-term progress after he opened up about self-funding additional training camps and tech tweaks while at Movistar.

Where he sits within the team’s deep pecking-order remains to be seen.

“Based on the conversations we had, I think I fit in very well with this team,” Jorgenson said. “I have given this decision much thought and look forward to being part of Team Jumbo-Visma. Many riders who have joined this team have gone on to perform better. That says a lot about the team. I want to get the best out of myself and my career, which is possible here.”

Jorgenson closes out his time with Movistar with North American racing at Maryland Cycling Classic and the Canadian GPs before the late-September Tour of Luxemburg.